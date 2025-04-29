Apple Supplier Forecasts Product Shortages in US Amid Tariff Chaos

by

Apple supplier Pegatron has warned that U.S. stores could face "empty shelves" within two months due to ongoing uncertainty around tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

iphone 15 series store
Pegatron chairman T.H. Tung told Reuters that the on-again, off-again nature of the levies has created confusion for U.S. retailers and disrupted supply chain decisions.

"Within two months, shelves in the United States might resemble those in third-world countries, where people visit department stores and markets only to find empty shelves, all because everyone is waiting and seeing," Tung said.

The Taiwan-based manufacturer, which assembles MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches, explained that U.S. importers are hesitant to ramp up shipments during the current tariff pause because they're uncertain whether the 10% levy might eventually be repealed.

This comes after the Trump administration recently paused some tariffs targeting countries where Pegatron has manufacturing bases, including Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. However, a 10% levy on nearly all goods imported into the U.S. remains in effect.

Despite the challenges, Tung said that Pegatron won't alter its long-term manufacturing plans based on short-term tariff fluctuations.

"Just because Trump raises tariffs doesn't mean the rest of the world will do the same. Taiwanese contract manufacturers are sticking to their overseas plans," he said. "We won't immediately adjust our long-term plans just because of two or three months of tariff changes."

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly had a phone call with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to explain how tariffs would cause iPhone prices to increase. Cook's efforts appeared to pay off when the Trump administration exempted iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches, iPads, and other electronics from the bulk of tariffs on Chinese goods.

However, the exemption may only be temporary. The day after the announcement, Trump stated that there was "no tariff exception" and that no one would be "getting off the hook," suggesting that Apple and other tech companies will be "moving to a different tariff bucket."

Apple has been diversifying its manufacturing locations away from China since Trump's first term, and has recently ramped up plans to build out its iPhone manufacturing base in India and manufacture U.S.-bound devices in the country by the end of 2026.

Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
SW3029
SW3029
36 minutes ago at 05:25 am
This is what you get when you elect a low-IQ individual to lead your country and he staffs government with other low-IQ individuals.
TechRunner
TechRunner
40 minutes ago at 05:21 am

MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches will be the least of our worries.
I was thinking that too. Apple products are low on my list of items needed to survive. The big three (housing, food, clothing) impacts will be far more worrisome to me.
jblank
jblank
27 minutes ago at 05:34 am

43 months to go as of today, can't wait til' he's gone. Please, for the love of all reality, vote blue in the midterms!
They do stupid stuff too, just different stupid stuff, and are beholden to the crazies on their side. What we need is for populism on both extreme ends of our political spectrum to disappear and for some semblance of economic and social sanity to return.
anakin44011
anakin44011
42 minutes ago at 05:18 am
MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches will be the least of our worries. Anyone remember 2020 or 2022 and how long it took to recover interrupted supply chains? Roll that into one event and double it...and it still won't describe the latter half of 2025. Brace yourself. This 'bull whip effect' could last many, many months.

Unless you live outside the US...in which case, you'll just have a recession.

Unless you live outside the US...in which case, you'll just have a recession.
Spooner83
Spooner83
36 minutes ago at 05:25 am
43 months to go as of today, can't wait til' he's gone. Please, for the love of all reality, vote blue in the midterms!
jblank
jblank
31 minutes ago at 05:29 am
Completely asinine decision by the administration to start a global trade war, right off a period where we had near record inflation. Positively stupid and we're going to pay a heavy price unless they reverse course immediately.
