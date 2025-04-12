iPhones, Macs, and Other Apple Devices Exempted From Trump Tariffs

Apple and other electronics manufacturers have received a break from Trump's reciprocal tariffs, with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sharing a long list of products excluded from the levies last night.

iPhone 16e Feature
iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and other Apple devices will not be subject to the 125 percent tariffs that have been put in place on imported Chinese goods, nor will Apple have to pay the 10 percent reciprocal tariffs that are in place for goods from other countries.

All manner of electronic devices have been exempted, including computer components such as GPUs from Nvidia, semiconductors and the equipment used to make them, SSDs, displays, many TVs, and more. The AirPods and the HomePod do not appear to have been exempted, and video game consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2 are still subject to the tariffs.

As Bloomberg points out, the exemptions could be temporary and the Trump administration could be planning for new, lower tariffs on electronics and other goods from China. The order also does not exempt companies from the 20 percent "fentanyl" fee imposed on China, which was an earlier penalty, so there is still a fee that Apple will need to pay.

With the back and forth over tariffs and the 90-day pause Trump put in place in some countries, Apple stock has been volatile for the last week and has dropped more than 20 percent before recovering somewhat. As of market close yesterday, Apple's stock was down 11 percent from early April.

