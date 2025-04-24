Apple Explains How AI-Generated App Store Review Summaries Work in iOS 18.4

by

With the launch of iOS 18.4, Apple introduced a new App Store feature that summarizes multiple user reviews to provide an at-a-glance summary of what people think of an app or a game. In a new blog post on its Machine Learning Research blog, Apple provides some detail on how ‌App Store‌ review summaries work.

app store review summaries
Apple is using a multi-step large language model (LLM) system to generate the summaries, with the aim of creating overviews that are inclusive, balanced, and accurately reflect the user's voice. Apple says that it prioritizes "safety, fairness, truthfulness, and helpfulness" in its summaries, while outlining some of the challenges in aggregating ‌App Store‌ reviews.

With new app releases, features, and bug fixes, reviews can change, so Apple's summarizations have to dynamically adapt to stay relevant, while also being able to aggregate both short and long reviews. Some reviews also include off-topic comments or noise, which the LLM needs to filter out.

To begin with, Apple's LLM ignores reviews that have spam, profanity, or fraud. Remaining reviews are then processed through a sequence of LLM-powered modules that extract key insights from each review, aggregating themes that reoccur, balancing positive and negative takes, and then generating a summary that's around 100 to 300 characters in length.

Apple uses specially trained LLMs for each step in the process, ensuring that the summaries are an accurate reflection of user sentiment. During the development of the feature, thousands of summaries were reviewed by human raters to assess factors like helpfulness, composition, and safety.

Apple's full blog post goes into more detail on each step of the summary generation process, and it is worth checking out for those who are interested in the way that Apple is approaching LLMs.

Tag: App Store

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Just Months Away – Here's What We Know

Friday April 18, 2025 5:16 am PDT by
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Read Full Article102 comments
iphone 17 air dummy unbox therapy

iPhone 17 Air's Extreme Thinness Demoed in New Video

Tuesday April 22, 2025 10:22 am PDT by
Apple plans to release an all-new super thin iPhone this year, debuting it alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. We've seen pictures of dummy models, cases, and renders with the design, but Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy today showed off newer dummy models that give us a better idea of just how thin the "iPhone 17 Air" will be. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be ...
Read Full Article159 comments
iphone 17 dummies sonny dickson

iPhone 17 Air Almost as Thin as Its Buttons, New Images Show

Thursday April 24, 2025 2:14 am PDT by
If you missed the video showing dummy models of Apple's all-new super thin iPhone 17 Air that's expected later this year, Sonny Dickson this morning shared some further images of the device in close alignment with the other dummy models in the iPhone 17 lineup, indicating just how thin it is likely to be in comparison. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be around 5.5mm thick – with a thicker ...
Read Full Article92 comments
ipad air windows 11 arm

M2 iPad Air Runs Windows 11 ARM via Emulation, Thanks to EU Rules

Tuesday April 22, 2025 5:01 am PDT by
A developer has demonstrated Windows 11 ARM running on an M2 iPad Air using emulation, which has become much easier since the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations came into effect. As spotted by Windows Latest, NTDev shared an instance of the emulation on social media and posted a video on YouTube (embedded below) demonstrating it in action. The achievement relies on new EU regulatory...
Read Full Article99 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

17 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 17

Thursday April 17, 2025 4:12 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you skipped the iPhone...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 13 New Features

Wednesday April 23, 2025 8:31 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article
iOS 18

iOS 18.5 Includes Only a Few Changes So Far

Monday April 21, 2025 11:00 am PDT by
Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 18.5 to developers today, and so far the software update includes only a few minor changes. The changes are in the Mail and Settings apps. In the Mail app, you can now easily turn off contact photos directly within the app, by tapping on the circle with three dots in the top-right corner. In the Settings app, AppleCare+ coverage information is more...
Read Full Article91 comments

Top Rated Comments

Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
18 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
“I’m sorry, I can’t find the song 5 Star Reviews by The Pokémon Company”
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zapski Avatar
Zapski
8 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
Wasting time and resources for minimal improvement. That’s the AI way
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments