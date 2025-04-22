Google Fi Gains New $35/Month Unlimited Plan, Improved iPhone Integration

Google's cellular service Google Fi Wireless is today being updated with a new Unlimited Essentials plan, priced at $35 per month for a single line. The plan includes unlimited calls, text, and data, with 30 GB of high-speed data.



The new plan comes as Google Fi celebrates its 10th anniversary. Google Fi is an MVNO that uses T-Mobile's network, providing lower-cost service for smartphone users. When it launched, it was only available for select Android devices, but it has been available on the iPhone since 2018.

Other Google Fi plans are being updated alongside the introduction of the new plan. The $50/month Simply Unlimited plan is now Unlimited Standard, and it includes 50 GB of high-speed data, up from 35 GB, plus 25 GB of hotspot data, up from 5 GB.

The Unlimited Premium plan (formerly Unlimited Plus) includes 100 GB of high-speed data, up from 50 GB, along with 50 GB of hotspot data.

Google is adding support for data-only eSIMs, which means iPad users can sign up for Google Fi as a data option. Previously, Google had data-only options, but only for physical SIMs. Google Fi 5G coverage is expanding to more than 92 international locations for Unlimited Premium users, which more than doubles previous availability. International 5G connectivity is also now available on iPhones with Google Fi, so it is no longer limited to Android users.

‌iPhone‌ users will also soon be able to listen to their Google Fi voicemails on the Phone app instead of being required to use the Fi app, thanks to new ‌iPhone‌ integration that Google is introducing.