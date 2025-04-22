Apple Celebrating Earth Day in These Five Ways
Today is Earth Day, and Apple is celebrating the occasion in five ways.
First, Apple has updated its home page to highlight its ongoing Apple 2030 initiative. Apple is aiming to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. Last week, Apple announced that it surpassed a 60% reduction in its global greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2015 levels. More details are available in the company's 2025 Environmental Progress Report.
Second, Apple recently launched an Earth Day promotion that offers customers 10% off eligible Apple accessories when they recycle eligible devices at participating Apple Stores. The offer is available through May 16 in the U.S. and many other countries. For more details about the promotion, read our earlier coverage.
Third, the annual Earth Day Activity Challenge has returned. Apple Watch users who complete any workout for 30 minutes or longer today will receive a 2025 Earth Day award in the Activity app, along with animated iMessage stickers.
Fourth, Apple plans to enable Clean Energy Charging on iPhone and iPad demo units in U.S. stores. With this feature, the devices will charge at times of the day when the electric grid is relatively cleaner, as much as possible.
Finally, Apple is celebrating Earth Day with content across some other apps and services. For example, Apple Fitness+ subscribers can listen to a new Time to Walk episode featuring actress and climate advocate Shailene Woodley.
Popular Stories
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup.
If you skipped the iPhone...
Apple is preparing a "bold" new iPhone Pro model for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As part of what's being described as a "major shake-up," Apple is said to be developing a design that makes more extensive use of glass – and this could point directly to the display itself.
Here's the case for Apple releasing a truly all-screen iPhone with no...
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and ...
If you have been experiencing issues with wireless CarPlay in your vehicle lately, it was likely due to a software bug that has now been fixed.
Apple released iOS 18.4.1 today, and the update's release notes say it "addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles."
If wireless CarPlay was acting up for you, updating your iPhone to iOS 18.4.1 should...
This week saw rumor updates on the iPhone 17 Pro and next-generation Vision Pro, while a minor iOS 18.4.1 update delivered not just security fixes but also a fix for some CarPlay issues.
We also looked ahead at what else is in Apple's pipeline for the rest of 2025 and even the 20th-anniversary iPhone coming in 2027, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!
iPhone 17 ...
Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 18.5 to developers today, and so far the software update includes only a few minor changes.
The changes are in the Mail and Settings apps.
In the Mail app, you can now easily turn off contact photos directly within the app, by tapping on the circle with three dots in the top-right corner.
In the Settings app, AppleCare+ coverage information is more...