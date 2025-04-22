Apple Celebrating Earth Day in These Five Ways

Today is Earth Day, and Apple is celebrating the occasion in five ways.



First, Apple has updated its home page to highlight its ongoing Apple 2030 initiative. Apple is aiming to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. Last week, Apple announced that it surpassed a 60% reduction in its global greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2015 levels. More details are available in the company's 2025 Environmental Progress Report.

Second, Apple recently launched an Earth Day promotion that offers customers 10% off eligible Apple accessories when they recycle eligible devices at participating Apple Stores. The offer is available through May 16 in the U.S. and many other countries. For more details about the promotion, read our earlier coverage.

Third, the annual Earth Day Activity Challenge has returned. Apple Watch users who complete any workout for 30 minutes or longer today will receive a 2025 Earth Day award in the Activity app, along with animated iMessage stickers.

Fourth, Apple plans to enable Clean Energy Charging on iPhone and iPad demo units in U.S. stores. With this feature, the devices will charge at times of the day when the electric grid is relatively cleaner, as much as possible.

Finally, Apple is celebrating Earth Day with content across some other apps and services. For example, Apple Fitness+ subscribers can listen to a new Time to Walk episode featuring actress and climate advocate Shailene Woodley.