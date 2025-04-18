Best Apple Deals of the Week: Anker's 20% Sitewide Sale Exclusive to MacRumors Readers, Plus Big Sales on Apple Watch and AirPods Max

by

This week's best deals include a big sitewide sale at Anker, which is an exclusive event only for MacRumors readers. You'll also find great deals on AirPods Max, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker

anker green

  • What's the deal? MacRumors readers can get 20% off sitewide
  • Where can I get it? Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

EXCLUSIVE 20% OFF
Anker Sitewide Sale

MacRumors readers have a chance to get 20 percent off a collection of Anker's best chargers, power banks, cables, hubs, and docks this week. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.

The Frame Pro

the frame pro green

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung's new The Frame Pro TV
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Samsung

$100 OFF
Samsung The Frame Pro TVs

Amazon and Samsung are offering launch discounts on The Frame Pro, Samsung's newest iteration on the popular TV line that just debuted this month. Both retailers have $100 base discounts on the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models, although on Amazon you will need to be a Prime member to see the savings.

Additionally, both Amazon and Samsung are throwing in a free Music Frame with any purchase of The Frame Pro, which is a $399.99 value.

Apple Watch

apple watch series 10 green

  • What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE and Series 10
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

You can get $80 off the Apple Watch SE this week on Amazon, starting at just $169.00 for the 40mm GPS model. Overall, these are both the best prices we've seen so far in 2025. And for Apple Watch Series 10, you'll find numerous all-time lows as Amazon increased its discounts from earlier in the week, now with $100 off multiple models of both the 42mm GPS and 46mm GPS Apple Watch.

AirPods Max

airpods max green

  • What's the deal? Take $69 off AirPods Max
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$69 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $479.99

Amazon discounted the AirPods Max (USB-C) to $479.99 in every color this week. This is the first time in a few weeks that we've tracked a deal on every color of the AirPods Max.

iPad Pro

ipad pro green

  • What's the deal? Take up to $200 off M4 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $899.00

$200 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Pro for $1,099.00

Amazon is discounting numerous models of Apple's M4 iPad Pro this week. This time around, deals are mainly focused on the 13-inch models of the iPad Pro, with $200 off these models.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

