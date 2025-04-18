Best Apple Deals of the Week: Anker's 20% Sitewide Sale Exclusive to MacRumors Readers, Plus Big Sales on Apple Watch and AirPods Max

This week's best deals include a big sitewide sale at Anker, which is an exclusive event only for MacRumors readers. You'll also find great deals on AirPods Max, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch below.

Anker

What's the deal? MacRumors readers can get 20% off sitewide

MacRumors readers have a chance to get 20 percent off a collection of Anker's best chargers, power banks, cables, hubs, and docks this week. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.



The Frame Pro

What's the deal? Save on Samsung's new The Frame Pro TV

Amazon and Samsung are offering launch discounts on The Frame Pro, Samsung's newest iteration on the popular TV line that just debuted this month. Both retailers have $100 base discounts on the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models, although on Amazon you will need to be a Prime member to see the savings.

Additionally, both Amazon and Samsung are throwing in a free Music Frame with any purchase of The Frame Pro, which is a $399.99 value.



Apple Watch

What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE and Series 10

You can get $80 off the Apple Watch SE this week on Amazon, starting at just $169.00 for the 40mm GPS model. Overall, these are both the best prices we've seen so far in 2025. And for Apple Watch Series 10, you'll find numerous all-time lows as Amazon increased its discounts from earlier in the week, now with $100 off multiple models of both the 42mm GPS and 46mm GPS Apple Watch.



AirPods Max

What's the deal? Take $69 off AirPods Max

Amazon discounted the AirPods Max (USB-C) to $479.99 in every color this week. This is the first time in a few weeks that we've tracked a deal on every color of the AirPods Max.



iPad Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $200 off M4 iPad Pro

Amazon is discounting numerous models of Apple's M4 iPad Pro this week. This time around, deals are mainly focused on the 13-inch models of the iPad Pro, with $200 off these models.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.