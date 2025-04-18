Apple Sports App Now Lets You Share Game Cards via iMessage and Social Media

by

Just in time for the start of the NBA and NHL playoffs this weekend, the Apple Sports app has received a new Game Card Sharing feature.

Apple Sports Game Card Sharing
With this feature, Apple Sports users can generate and share game cards for all supported leagues, whether the matchup is upcoming, live, or completed. The game cards can be shared via iMessage, on social media, and elsewhere. In addition to the NBA and NHL, the feature will be available for MLB, MLS, Formula 1, and more.

Apple's example screenshots show a game card for the recent Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors play-in game, complete with the final score.

The feature is available starting today, with no app update required.

Launched in February 2024, the Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues. The free app is currently available on the iPhone only, in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
31 minutes ago at 10:29 am

The feature is available starting today, with no app update required.
This is my favorite feature ^^

I wish more of Apple's small tweaks didn't require entire iOS updates, for instance.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments