Apple's New Mac Ads Highlight Battery Life and Anti-Glare Nano-Texture Display

Apple today shared new MacBook Pro ads, promoting features like the nano-texture display option and the long battery life.

The first spot features a man sunbathing on a rooftop with his ‌MacBook Pro‌. The sun is blazing, but the Mac's display remains perfectly visible thanks to the nano-texture display.

Any of Apple's latest ‌MacBook Pro‌ models can be purchased with a nano-texture display option that's designed to cut down on glare when in sunlight and bright indoor lighting. For the anti-glare effect, Apple etches the glass at the nanometer level, and the etching scatters light to remove glare. Adding nano-texture is a $150 upgrade.

Apple's second ad features a man who lost his ‌MacBook Pro‌ charger, but he's unaware of that fact because his battery lasts so long. ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with the standard M4 chip can last for up to 24 hours when streaming video and up to 16 hours when browsing the web, marking the longest battery life in a Mac to date.

Both of Apple's ads link to Apple's "Mac Does That" website, which is aimed at people who are new to the Mac. It walks through all of the different Mac features, and has an FAQ on how to transfer from a Windows PC to a Mac.