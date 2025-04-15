Apple Stores to Offer 10% Off Accessories When You Recycle Electronics

Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, Apple plans to launch an in-store promotion that offers customers 10% off select Apple accessories when they bring in old electronics for free recycling, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple has long offered to recycle older devices, cables, cases, and accessories for free, as part of its environmental initiatives. Starting this Wednesday, customers who recycle electronics that are not eligible for trade-in credit at an Apple Store will temporarily qualify for up to $20 off select Apple accessories, including the AirTag, AirPods, Apple Pencil, Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, and the Magic Mouse/Trackpad/Keyboard trio for Macs.

Apple even accepts certain electronics from other brands for free recycling, so it will be interesting to see what qualifies for this promotion.

The promotion will run for one month, according to Gurman. It is unclear if the offer will be available in the U.S. only, or in multiple countries.

While a 10% discount is not significant, Apple rarely offers direct savings on its products beyond its annual Back to School and Black Friday events.