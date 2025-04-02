Apple Seeds First Betas of visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5

Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5 updates for testing purposes. The software is available a day after Apple released the visionOS 2.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4 software.



The betas are available to registered developers, and can be downloaded from the Settings app on each device.

As of right now, there is no word on what's included in any of the betas, but should new features be found, we'll update this article.