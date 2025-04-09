Apple Stock Jumps as Trump Pauses Some Tariffs for 90 Days
Apple stock is on the rise after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to pause most tariffs for a 90-day period. Tariffs are immediately on hold in countries that have not enacted retaliatory tariffs, which means this pause does not apply to China, but it is applicable in other countries where Apple suppliers operate like India, Vietnam, and Taiwan.
While Trump has paused tariffs in most countries, he raised tariffs on incoming Chinese goods to 125 percent, up from 104 percent earlier today. The 125 percent tariff is effective immediately, and comes after China raised tariffs on U.S. goods to 84 percent this morning.
Apple stock is up five percent since the tariffs were paused and 11 percent today, but the market is volatile right now with Trump's tariff back and forth, and it could see further shifts downward. It is not clear if it was immediately apparent that the pause did not apply to China.
Apple will still be impacted by tariffs on goods coming from China, but a reprieve on tariffs from other countries will allow Apple to bring more devices to the U.S. with little in the way of extra fees. The pause applies to all higher "reciprocal" tariffs that went into effect today, though there is still a 10 percent tariff in place.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
