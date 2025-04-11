Check Out ColorWare's Custom Apple Pencil Pro With a Crayon Design

ColorWare today introduced a clever new range of custom Apple Pencils that have been designed to look like crayons. ColorWare is known for its custom-painted Apple accessories and products like AirPods, and the company sometimes does unique limited edition designs.



The ColorWare Apple Crayon Pro is available in seven colors, including black, mint, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow. Each one has a custom colored tip and a matching wrapper, all of which is painted on a standard Apple Pencil Pro. ColorWare previously did a custom ‌Apple Pencil‌ designed to look like a number 2 pencil, but the custom crayons in multiple colors are even more fun. With the attention to design, the Apple Crayon Pro does indeed look quite a bit like an actual crayon.



ColorWare has been customizing Apple devices for more than a decade, and it has perfected the process for a lasting finish. ColorWare uses a multi-step coating system, including a primer, a proprietary color formula, and a liquid plastic coating to protect the color. All products are warrantied for 12 months.



Because ColorWare is using a standard ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro, all of the functionality of the ‌Apple Pencil‌ remains intact. The ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro works with the M4 iPad Pro models, the M2 and M3 iPad Air models, and the A17 Pro iPad mini.

ColorWare is selling the Apple Crayon Pro for $215, and all colors are available from the ColorWare website as of today. Orders ship out in about two weeks.