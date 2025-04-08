WhatsApp Tests Advanced Privacy Feature for Blocking Chat Exports

WhatsApp is testing a new option that lets you control whether other chat members can export your chats with them or automatically save media you send them, according to WaBetaInfo.



Referred to as "advanced chat privacy," the new option has a toggle in a recent WhatsApp beta for iOS. By turning it on, you can prevent individual users or people in a group chat from exporting the entire chat history outside of WhatsApp.

Enabling the option in a group chat causes everyone in the chat to be notified that advanced chat privacy has been enabled. WaBetaInfo says that turning on the toggle also turns off Meta AI, which lets users interact with a chat bot as part of the wider conversation.

The advanced chat privacy feature also reportedly stops shared media from automatically saving to people's device camera rolls, even if they have "Save all media" enabled for you. But it's not clear if it also prevents users from manually saving photos and video.

While the option prevents complete chat histories from being exported, users are still able to forward individual messages or screenshot them when the setting is enabled, so it doesn't provide total protection. That said, users can still ratchet up the security level by turning on disappearing messages and choosing a set time before they auto-delete.

As this is a beta feature in testing, it's not clear if or when the new advanced chat privacy feature will roll out to the general public.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently launched a new feature that allows users to include a brief music clip in their Status update, which sounds reminiscent of Myspace. Users can post music clips of up to 15 seconds for photos and up to 60 seconds for videos. Music shared on Status is end-to-end encrypted, so only friends can see the songs – not even WhatsApp itself can view what songs users share.