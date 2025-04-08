What to Expect From Apple's Earnings Call on May 1 as Tariffs Loom

by

Apple will report its earnings results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year on Thursday, May 1 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Kevan Parekh will discuss the results on a conference call with analysts a half hour later.

Apple Launch Logo
Keep reading for some key things to know about the quarter, including a recap of new products announced, revenue expectations, and more.

New Products During Quarter

The quarter ran from December 29, 2024 through March 29, 2025, according to Apple's fiscal calendar. The following products launched during this period:

  • iPhone 16e
  • iPad Air models with the M3 chip
  • iPad models with the A16 chip
  • MacBook Air models with the M4 chip
  • Mac Studio models with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips
  • Powerbeats Pro 2
  • Various accessories, including a new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, Black Unity Sport Loop, USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Cable, and more

Revenue Expectations

Apple has not provided formal revenue guidance since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the average Wall Street estimate for Apple's second quarter revenue is $94.1 billion, according to data compiled by Yahoo Finance. This would be around a 3.5% increase over the $90.8 billion revenue the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

This would be in line with the outlook that Parekh provided on last quarter's earnings call:

[…] we expect our March quarter total company revenue to grow low to mid single digits year over year.

Conference Call

Cook and Parekh will hold a conference call on May 1 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company's quarterly earnings results. The call should last around one hour, and it will include a Q&A segment with analysts.

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Apple's Investor Relations page, and a recording will be available later in the day for replay.

Investors will be listening for any commentary that Cook and Parekh may provide about tariffs.

What's Next: Tariffs

Apple's current quarter runs from March 30 through June 28, and the company has yet to announce any new products during this period.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week announced that the U.S. will be imposing steep tariffs on products imported from China and many other countries, starting April 9. Apple will be impacted by this decision, as it still assembles the majority of iPhones in China, despite pushing to expand production in countries like India. China will be subject to a 54% tariff, and Trump has threatened the country with additional tariffs. Apple could increase prices due to the tariffs, but the company may find creative ways to offset the added costs.

The tariffs could provide a boost to Apple's third quarter revenue, as some customers are reportedly panic-buying iPhones ahead of potential price increases. However, the fourth quarter could be tougher than usual for Apple.

Apple shares are trading at around $184 as of writing, down from a 52-week high of $260.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: AAPL, Earnings

Popular Stories

iphone 16 pro colors 1

Is Now the Time to Upgrade Apple Devices Before Tariffs Lead to Price Increases?

Friday April 4, 2025 3:41 pm PDT by
If you have an older Apple device that you've been considering upgrading, you're probably wondering how the newly announced tariffs might impact prices going forward, and whether it's worth buying now before there's a price hike. Given analyst and economist responses to the tariffs, market panic, and Trump's stance on the current financial chaos, the answer is that making a purchase...
Read Full Article629 comments
Alleged iOS 19 Icons Front Page Tech

iOS 19 Leak Reveals Alleged New Design With Rounder App Icons, Floating Tab Bar, and More

Monday April 7, 2025 3:13 pm PDT by
YouTube channel Front Page Tech is back today with another video that provides a closer look at iOS 19's alleged design changes. The video contains re-created renders of iOS 19, which are allegedly based on real footage of the software update, provided by sources within Apple. Overall, iOS 19 is expected to have a more glass-like, visionOS-inspired design, with added translucency for user...
Read Full Article202 comments
2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

iPhones Could Cost Up to $2,300 in the U.S. Due to Tariffs, Analyst Says

Friday April 4, 2025 9:30 am PDT by
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that steep tariffs will be applied to imports from many countries, starting April 9. The tariffs could have a significant impact on Apple, as the company assembles the majority of iPhones in China, and products imported to the U.S. from China will be subject to a 54% tariff. iPhone prices could increase by up to 43% in the U.S. due to the...
Read Full Article637 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro's New Rear Camera Bar 'Same Color As Rest of Device'

Monday April 7, 2025 2:09 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the reporter says the iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, as some renders have...
Read Full Article60 comments
iOS 19 Mock WWDC25 Feature

iOS 19 Expected to Run on These iPhones

Monday March 31, 2025 5:28 pm PDT by
iOS 19 will not be available on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or the iPhone XS Max, according a private account on social media site X that has accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past. The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max all have an A12 Bionic chip, so it looks like iOS 19 will discontinue support for that chip. All other iPhones that run iOS 18 are expected...
Read Full Article164 comments
iphone x front back

Apple Planning 'Bold' New 20th Anniversary Design for 2027 iPhone Pro

Monday April 7, 2025 2:46 am PDT by
Apple is preparing a "major shake-up" for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPhone X released in 2017 for 10th anniversary Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone alongside a "bold" new iPhone Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass. Could this mean Apple plans to realize former...
Read Full Article88 comments
top stories 2025 04 05

Top Stories: iOS 18.4 Released, New AirPods Max Features, and More

Saturday April 5, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
We're just two months away from WWDC where we'll get our first glimpses of iOS 19 and related updates, but this week saw the public release of iOS 18.4 with a number of changes and improvements including some audio improvements for the USB-C AirPods Max. This week also saw the first beta of iOS 18.5, a new rumor about iOS 19 compatibility, and Apple's work on haptic buttons that have yet to...
Read Full Article8 comments

Top Rated Comments

Mactech20 Avatar
Mactech20
46 minutes ago at 09:00 am
Quick, everyone panic and say something about Trump being an evil tyrant or how this is all apart of the plan!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macfacts Avatar
macfacts
30 minutes ago at 09:15 am

Quick, everyone panic and say something about Trump being an evil tyrant or how this is all apart of the plan!
He never said he had a plan, only concepts of a plan.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
28 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Way overblown on the stock price. First off US hardware is only 20% of eps. Second Apple will probably use India and Brazil, absorb some, increase prices some and prob get some sort of exemption. Tim and co are supply chain and diplomatic geniuses. If they can navigate the covid virus then the can navigate Trump. This too shall pass.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments