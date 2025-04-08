What to Expect From Apple's Earnings Call on May 1 as Tariffs Loom

Apple will report its earnings results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year on Thursday, May 1 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Kevan Parekh will discuss the results on a conference call with analysts a half hour later.



Keep reading for some key things to know about the quarter, including a recap of new products announced, revenue expectations, and more.



New Products During Quarter

The quarter ran from December 29, 2024 through March 29, 2025, according to Apple's fiscal calendar. The following products launched during this period:

iPhone 16e

iPad Air models with the M3 chip

iPad models with the A16 chip

MacBook Air models with the M4 chip

Mac Studio models with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips

Powerbeats Pro 2

Various accessories, including a new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, Black Unity Sport Loop, USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Cable, and more

Revenue Expectations

Apple has not provided formal revenue guidance since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the average Wall Street estimate for Apple's second quarter revenue is $94.1 billion, according to data compiled by Yahoo Finance. This would be around a 3.5% increase over the $90.8 billion revenue the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

This would be in line with the outlook that Parekh provided on last quarter's earnings call:

[…] we expect our March quarter total company revenue to grow low to mid single digits year over year.

Conference Call

Cook and Parekh will hold a conference call on May 1 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company's quarterly earnings results. The call should last around one hour, and it will include a Q&A segment with analysts.

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Apple's Investor Relations page, and a recording will be available later in the day for replay.

Investors will be listening for any commentary that Cook and Parekh may provide about tariffs.



What's Next: Tariffs

Apple's current quarter runs from March 30 through June 28, and the company has yet to announce any new products during this period.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week announced that the U.S. will be imposing steep tariffs on products imported from China and many other countries, starting April 9. Apple will be impacted by this decision, as it still assembles the majority of iPhones in China, despite pushing to expand production in countries like India. China will be subject to a 54% tariff, and Trump has threatened the country with additional tariffs. Apple could increase prices due to the tariffs, but the company may find creative ways to offset the added costs.

The tariffs could provide a boost to Apple's third quarter revenue, as some customers are reportedly panic-buying iPhones ahead of potential price increases. However, the fourth quarter could be tougher than usual for Apple.

Apple shares are trading at around $184 as of writing, down from a 52-week high of $260.