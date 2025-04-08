Anker Earth Day Sale Includes Savings on Popular Portable Batteries, iPhone Chargers, and More
Anker this week kicked off a new Earth Day sale, offering savings on popular wall chargers, iPhone charging stands, portable batteries, SOLIX solar power stations, and more. This sale includes discounts at both Anker and on Amazon.
If you're shopping on Anker's website, you can save up to $15 on your order when you spend over $100. Specifically, orders worth $100 or more will get $5 off, orders worth $150 or more will get $10 off, and orders worth $200 or more will get $15 off.
Regarding the Amazon discounts, some of these will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price. We've marked all of these in the list below, but be sure to head to Anker's storefront on Amazon to browse even more Earth Day discounts.
Wall Chargers
- 30W Nano Charger with USB-C Cable - $32.29, down from $37.98
- Nano 3-Port USB-C Charger - $39.99, down from $55.99
- 3-Port Prime Charger with USB-C Cable - $101.99, down from $119.98
- 6-Port Prime Charger with USB-C Cable - $103.99, down from $114.98
Charging Stations
- MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station + MagGo Charging Stand - $106.57, down from $145.98
Portable Batteries
- 10,000 mAh Power Bank with USB-C Cable - $16.09, down from $25.99
- Magnetic 10,000 mAh Portable Battery - $27.99 with on-page coupon, down from $39.99
- Magnetic 10,000 mAh Portable Battery with Stand - $29.99, down from $49.99
- MagGo 10,000 mAh Power Bank - $69.99, down from $89.99
- 24,000 mAh 3-Port Power Bank - $87.99, down from $149.99
Power Stations
- SOLIX 60,000 mAh Power Station - $109.99, down from $169.99
- SOLIX 90,000 mAh Power Station with Lantern - $169.99 with on-page coupon, down from $199.99
- SOLIX C300 Power Station - $219.00 with on-page coupon, down from $299.00
