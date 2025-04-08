Anker Earth Day Sale Includes Savings on Popular Portable Batteries, iPhone Chargers, and More

by

Anker this week kicked off a new Earth Day sale, offering savings on popular wall chargers, iPhone charging stands, portable batteries, SOLIX solar power stations, and more. This sale includes discounts at both Anker and on Amazon.

anker spring deals compressedNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're shopping on Anker's website, you can save up to $15 on your order when you spend over $100. Specifically, orders worth $100 or more will get $5 off, orders worth $150 or more will get $10 off, and orders worth $200 or more will get $15 off.

SITEWIDE DEALS
Anker Earth Day Sale

Regarding the Amazon discounts, some of these will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price. We've marked all of these in the list below, but be sure to head to Anker's storefront on Amazon to browse even more Earth Day discounts.

Wall Chargers

Charging Stations

Portable Batteries

Power Stations

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

