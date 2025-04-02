iOS 18.4 Bug Seemingly Resurrects Previously Deleted iPhone Apps

Apple's latest iOS 18.4 software update appears to be causing long-deleted apps to reappear on some users' iPhones, based on corroborating reports on forums and social media.



Several Reddit threads (1,2,3,4) and posts on Apple's Community Support pages over the last 24 hours are filled with reports from users who, after having updated to iOS 18.4, immediately discovered third-party apps and/or games installed on their device that were not there before.

Going on the reports, the iOS 18.4 update has manifested a bug that is causing apps to reappear – since in most cases it appears that the apps had been deleted by the users months or even years ago and long forgotten. Apple released iOS 18.4 on Monday.

The behavior doesn't seem to be related to Apple's Automatic Downloads option either. The setting enables automatic downloads of apps purchased on other Apple devices. However, many affected users say they do not own another Apple device.

Likewise, the bug is impacting users with devices that have never been jailbroken and have never used an alternative marketplace outside of the App Store.

It's not clear how prevalent the glitch is, but not everyone is affected, suggesting it could be related to location or device model. As it stands, the current solution for affected users is just to re-delete the reappearing app while we await further details around the issue.

(Thanks, Tanner!)