WhatsApp Can Now Be Your Default Call and Messaging App on iPhone

by

WhatsApp can now be selected as the default calling and messaging app on iPhone, if users so wish (via WABetaInfo).

whatsapp default app iphone
A change in the latest version of WhatsApp available on the App Store (v25.8.74) causes the Meta-owned encrypted chat platform to now show up in the Messaging and Calling options list in iOS Settings ➝ Apps ➝ Default Apps.

Apple introduced a way for users to select their preferred default apps for iPhone in iOS 18.2. Apple initially said that the feature would be coming to the European Union, but it turned out to be available worldwide.

If you select WhatsApp for Messaging and/or Calling, your iPhone will automatically open the app when called upon instead of Apple's built-in options, Messages and Phone/FaceTime.

For example, in Apple's Contacts app, if you tap the buttons to message or call someone from their contacts card, iOS will immediately open WhatsApp.

Top Rated Comments

Dr McKay Avatar
Dr McKay
39 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Why do so many people feel the need to come into an article about a feature they won’t use, to announce to everyone else that they won’t be using said feature? ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Icelus Avatar
Icelus
24 minutes ago at 09:07 am

Why do so many people feel the need to come into an article about a feature they won’t use, to announce to everyone else that they won’t be using said feature? ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cocky jeremy Avatar
cocky jeremy
46 minutes ago at 08:44 am
No thanks.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Expos of 1969 Avatar
Expos of 1969
24 minutes ago at 09:06 am

Clearly, living under a rock.
Well, with the current state of world affairs that may be a wise move ;)
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Arislan Avatar
Arislan
18 minutes ago at 09:12 am
Can I make Signal my default? Really wanting to get in those accidental chats.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunapple Avatar
sunapple
31 minutes ago at 08:59 am
Everyone in The Netherlands uses WhatsApp. There’s no way around it. Same for other apps in other countries. So it’s a very useful feature.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments