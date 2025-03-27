WhatsApp Can Now Be Your Default Call and Messaging App on iPhone

WhatsApp can now be selected as the default calling and messaging app on iPhone, if users so wish (via WABetaInfo).



A change in the latest version of WhatsApp available on the App Store (v25.8.74) causes the Meta-owned encrypted chat platform to now show up in the Messaging and Calling options list in iOS Settings ➝ Apps ➝ Default Apps.

Apple introduced a way for users to select their preferred default apps for iPhone in iOS 18.2. Apple initially said that the feature would be coming to the European Union, but it turned out to be available worldwide.

If you select WhatsApp for Messaging and/or Calling, your iPhone will automatically open the app when called upon instead of Apple's built-in options, Messages and Phone/FaceTime.

For example, in Apple's Contacts app, if you tap the buttons to message or call someone from their contacts card, iOS will immediately open WhatsApp.

