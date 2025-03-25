WWDC 2025 Includes In-Person Apple Park Event - Here's How to Attend

Apple's 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference will primarily be hosted online so that all developers worldwide can attend and interface with Apple employees, but there is an in-person component in the form of a special event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.



Apple is hosting a keynote viewing party that some developers and students will be able to attend. The event will include the keynote and Platforms State of the Union, plus attendees will be able to meet with Apple experts in labs, explore Apple's campus, and participate in special activities.

At the 2024 WWDC event, developers and students were provided with refreshments to kick off the day, followed by the keynote event. Apple's Platforms State of the Union followed, and then there were ‌Apple Park‌ tours to choose from. The day ended with the Apple Design Awards and a dinner event.



Who Can Attend

Current Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can apply to attend, as can Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni and Swift Student Challenge winners from 2023 to 2025.

350 Swift Student Challenge winners for 2025 are set to be announced on Thursday, March 27. 50 Distinguished Winners will receive an invite to a special three-day experience that includes the special event on June 9, and Distinguished Winners will not need to enter the lottery. The 300 other Swift Student Challenge winners will be able to attend if they win a spot in the lottery.

Both adults and children aged 13 to 17 can apply, but children will need to be accompanied by a legal guardian.



Lottery Selection

Because there is limited space at the ‌Apple Park‌ campus, Apple will choose attendees through a random lottery. Apple says that special event passes are allocated by a random selection process, and tickets are nontransferable.



How to Register to Go

If you're eligible to enter the lottery, you can apply on Apple's developer website. Apple is accepting special event pass requests until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, April 2.

Those who apply will be notified of their request status by the end of the day on Thursday, April 3.



Cost

While Apple is not charging for the viewing event at ‌Apple Park‌, attendees will need to cover their own travel fees, including plane tickets and accommodations at nearby hotels.



Media Attendees

Apple has not yet sent out media invites, but it is likely that select members of the media will be invited to the ‌Apple Park‌ special event.



WWDC 2025 Dates and Viewing Info

WWDC 2025 will take place from Monday, June 9 to Friday, June 13. Developers who are not selected to attend Apple's special event can watch the June 9 keynote on Apple's website or on YouTube.

For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have ‌WWDC 2025‌ live coverage here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, so make sure to follow.

Apple also plans to share all of the WWDC sessions and events in its Developer app and on its Apple Developer YouTube channel.