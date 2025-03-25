WWDC 2025 Includes In-Person Apple Park Event - Here's How to Attend

by

Apple's 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference will primarily be hosted online so that all developers worldwide can attend and interface with Apple employees, but there is an in-person component in the form of a special event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

apple park special event 2025
Apple is hosting a keynote viewing party that some developers and students will be able to attend. The event will include the keynote and Platforms State of the Union, plus attendees will be able to meet with Apple experts in labs, explore Apple's campus, and participate in special activities.

At the 2024 WWDC event, developers and students were provided with refreshments to kick off the day, followed by the keynote event. Apple's Platforms State of the Union followed, and then there were ‌Apple Park‌ tours to choose from. The day ended with the Apple Design Awards and a dinner event.

Who Can Attend

Current Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can apply to attend, as can Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni and Swift Student Challenge winners from 2023 to 2025.

350 Swift Student Challenge winners for 2025 are set to be announced on Thursday, March 27. 50 Distinguished Winners will receive an invite to a special three-day experience that includes the special event on June 9, and Distinguished Winners will not need to enter the lottery. The 300 other Swift Student Challenge winners will be able to attend if they win a spot in the lottery.

Both adults and children aged 13 to 17 can apply, but children will need to be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Lottery Selection

Because there is limited space at the ‌Apple Park‌ campus, Apple will choose attendees through a random lottery. Apple says that special event passes are allocated by a random selection process, and tickets are nontransferable.

How to Register to Go

If you're eligible to enter the lottery, you can apply on Apple's developer website. Apple is accepting special event pass requests until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, April 2.

Those who apply will be notified of their request status by the end of the day on Thursday, April 3.

Cost

While Apple is not charging for the viewing event at ‌Apple Park‌, attendees will need to cover their own travel fees, including plane tickets and accommodations at nearby hotels.

Media Attendees

Apple has not yet sent out media invites, but it is likely that select members of the media will be invited to the ‌Apple Park‌ special event.

WWDC 2025 Dates and Viewing Info

WWDC 2025 will take place from Monday, June 9 to Friday, June 13. Developers who are not selected to attend Apple's special event can watch the June 9 keynote on Apple's website or on YouTube.

For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have ‌WWDC 2025‌ live coverage here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, so make sure to follow.

Apple also plans to share all of the WWDC sessions and events in its Developer app and on its Apple Developer YouTube channel.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2025
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article228 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Receive a New Perk

Thursday March 20, 2025 12:01 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost. The new perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which launched in the App Store last month. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. Anyone ...
Read Full Article30 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock

iOS 19 Coming in June With These New Features

Thursday March 20, 2025 2:04 pm PDT by
While the first iOS 19 beta is still more than two months away, there are already plenty of rumors about the upcoming software update. Below, we recap the key iOS 19 rumors so far. visionOS-Like Design In January, the YouTube channel Front Page Tech revealed a redesigned Camera app that is allegedly planned for iOS 19. According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the Camera app...
Read Full Article45 comments
iOS 18

Top 5 New Features Coming in iOS 18.4

Friday March 21, 2025 3:26 pm PDT by
We're not getting new Siri Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.4 as expected, but the upcoming update does have quite a few new additions that will be worth upgrading for. We've rounded up the five best features to look forward to, and if you're not running the beta, you can expect to get access to these in early April. Priority Notifications If you have an iPhone or iPad that supports...
Read Full Article90 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Seeds iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 Release Candidate With Priority Notifications, Ambient Music and More

Monday March 24, 2025 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas. iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. With iOS 18.4, Apple is adding the Priority Notifications...
Read Full Article49 comments
airpods max 2024 colors

Don't Buy Into Apple's Hype About AirPods Max Gaining Lossless Audio

Monday March 24, 2025 4:24 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that AirPods Max with a USB-C port will be gaining support for lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio with a firmware update next month, alongside the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4. For context, audio files are typically compressed to keep file sizes smaller. There are lossy compression standards like MP3, and Apple's own Advanced Audio Codec...
Read Full Article246 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent Search

Foldable iPhone Expected to Launch Next Year, Costing Around $2,000

Monday March 24, 2025 3:43 am PDT by
Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone next year with a ~$2,000 premium price tag attached, expects well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Gurman's comments on Apple's launch plans for its first foldable device appeared in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter. Earlier this month, the reporter said Apple's foldable iPhone could be arriving "as early as 2026,"...
Read Full Article155 comments