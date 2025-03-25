iOS 18.4: iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing Still Missing in EU
Apple is on the cusp of releasing iOS 18.4, which brings Apple Intelligence to the European Union for the first time. However, iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing is still missing from Apple's RC build of the operating system in the EU because of regulatory concerns.
Apple this week seeded to developers and beta testers its RC (Release Candidate) build of iOS 18.4, which is meant to be a near-final version that, unless major issues are found, will be the same as the public release expected in April.
With the upcoming software update, iPhone and iPad users in the EU will have access to Apple Intelligence features, with the AI suite of features also available in more languages. However, the RC build indicates that Apple is still leaving out iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing features in the EU due to the regulatory uncertainties brought about by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).
iPhone Mirroring lets users mirror their iPhone to their Mac, while SharePlay Screen Sharing lets users share their iPhone or iPad screen during a FaceTime call, enabling them to watch videos, listen to music, or browse apps together with others. It is not clear how long it will take Apple to expand these features to the EU, nor what changes Apple might have to make to introduce them under the DMA. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update readers if we hear back.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost.
The new perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which launched in the App Store last month.
In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. Anyone ...
While the first iOS 19 beta is still more than two months away, there are already plenty of rumors about the upcoming software update.
Below, we recap the key iOS 19 rumors so far.
visionOS-Like Design
In January, the YouTube channel Front Page Tech revealed a redesigned Camera app that is allegedly planned for iOS 19.
According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the Camera app...
We're not getting new Siri Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.4 as expected, but the upcoming update does have quite a few new additions that will be worth upgrading for. We've rounded up the five best features to look forward to, and if you're not running the beta, you can expect to get access to these in early April.
Priority Notifications
If you have an iPhone or iPad that supports...
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas.
iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update.
With iOS 18.4, Apple is adding the Priority Notifications...
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for.
Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone next year with a ~$2,000 premium price tag attached, expects well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.
Gurman's comments on Apple's launch plans for its first foldable device appeared in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter. Earlier this month, the reporter said Apple's foldable iPhone could be arriving "as early as 2026,"...
Apple today announced that AirPods Max with a USB-C port will be gaining support for lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio with a firmware update next month, alongside the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4.
For context, audio files are typically compressed to keep file sizes smaller. There are lossy compression standards like MP3, and Apple's own Advanced Audio Codec...