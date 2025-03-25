iOS 18.4: iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing Still Missing in EU

Apple is on the cusp of releasing iOS 18.4, which brings Apple Intelligence to the European Union for the first time. However, iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing is still missing from Apple's RC build of the operating system in the EU because of regulatory concerns.



Apple this week seeded to developers and beta testers its RC (Release Candidate) build of iOS 18.4, which is meant to be a near-final version that, unless major issues are found, will be the same as the public release expected in April.

With the upcoming software update, iPhone and iPad users in the EU will have access to Apple Intelligence features, with the AI suite of features also available in more languages. However, the RC build indicates that Apple is still leaving out iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing features in the EU due to the regulatory uncertainties brought about by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

iPhone Mirroring lets users mirror their iPhone to their Mac, while SharePlay Screen Sharing lets users share their iPhone or iPad screen during a FaceTime call, enabling them to watch videos, listen to music, or browse apps together with others. It is not clear how long it will take Apple to expand these features to the EU, nor what changes Apple might have to make to introduce them under the DMA. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update readers if we hear back.