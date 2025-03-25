Apple Announcing 2025 Swift Student Challenge Winners on March 27

When unveiling the WWDC 2025 dates today, Apple said that it will announce this year's Swift Student Challenge Winners on Thursday, March 27.



The Swift Student Challenge tasks students with creating an innovative coding project using Swift Playground or Xcode. This year's event began on February 3, and Apple accepted submissions for a three-week period before judging began.

Apple plans to select 350 winners for the 2025 challenge, all of whom will be eligible to attend the June 9 Special Event for WWDC at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Winners will need to enter a lottery process to get a chance to attend.

Apple will also choose 50 Distinguished Winners that will be recognized for "outstanding submissions." Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience that will include the Special Event keynote viewing along with other activities, and these winners will not need to enter the lottery to visit ‌Apple Park‌.

Students who entered the challenge can expect to receive an email notifying them about their status later this week.