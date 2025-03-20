Severance Season 2 Finale is Tonight

The season 2 finale of popular Apple TV+ series Severance is set to air tonight, with the episode going live at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time or 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Episode 10 of season 2 will have the longest runtime of any episode so far, coming in at 76 minutes.



Tonight's season finale will wrap up the season 2 storyline and provide some insight into just what the Macrodata Refinement department does and what "Cold Harbor" really is. A brief teaser for episode that Apple shared on social media highlighted one of the goats, so we might also learn what Lumon's Mammalians Nurturable team does with them.

Severance has become one of Apple's most talked about shows, and it has spawned countless fan theories, with viewers speculating about what's going on after every episode.

In an interview yesterday, Ben Stiller said that work is underway on Severance season 3, and this time around, we won't have to wait three years for more episodes.