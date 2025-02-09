iPhone Users Can Sign Up to Try Starlink Connectivity For Free Until July

by

T-Mobile today announced that its Starlink satellite feature is now available in public beta, meaning anyone in the U.S. with a compatible iPhone or Android smartphone can sign up to test the off-the-grid connectivity, even if they use another carrier like AT&T or Verizon. Starlink is a subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

T Mobile Starlink
Approved beta testers can use the Starlink satellite connectivity for free until July, with limited spots available. Afterwards, T-Mobile customers with a Go5G Next plan or another eligible plan will continue to have access to the feature at no additional cost, while T-Mobile customers with other plans can add the service for $15 per month, per line. Anyone else using a different carrier will be able to access the service for $20 per month, per line.

T-Mobile customers who register for the beta before the end of February will be eligible for a discounted price of $10 per month starting in July.

In most outdoor areas of the U.S. where cellular service is unavailable, a compatible iPhone or Android smartphone enrolled in the T-Mobile Starlink beta will automatically connect to one of hundreds of Starlink satellites in space, allowing for iMessages and SMS messages to be sent and received when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

T-Mobile says Starlink support for voice calls and mobile data is coming later.

In a support document, Apple says the iPhone will display "SAT" in the status bar when the device is using a carrier-provided satellite feature, such as T-Mobile Starlink. To turn off a carrier-provided satellite feature, open the Settings app, tap Cellular, tap on your carrier or phone number, and toggle off Satellite.

Here is what Apple says is required:

  • iPhone 14, iPhone 15, or iPhone 16 (all models)
  • The latest version of iOS
  • A supported carrier
  • Some carriers might require a supported cellular plan

If this sounds familiar, that is because Apple already offers satellite connectivity for free on all iPhone 14 models and newer, in partnership with Globalstar. iPhones can use both Apple's satellite features, and those provided by a carrier.

Apple's satellite connectivity was initially limited to communication with emergency services, but iOS 18 added the ability to send and receive iMessages and SMS messages to anyone via satellite. iPhone users can also update their location in the Find My app via satellite, and arrange roadside assistance via satellite. All of these features are available in the U.S., but availability varies in other countries. The features are free to use for now.

Starlink has a larger satellite constellation than Globalstar, and the satellite connectivity is established automatically, without needing to manually point the iPhone at the sky.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Starlink, T-Mobile

