Google's New $499 Pixel 9a Tops the iPhone 16e in Four Ways

Google today introduced the Pixel 9a, its latest lower-priced smartphone. The device is launching in April, and it will compete with Apple's new iPhone 16e.



In terms of specs and pricing, the Pixel 9a tops the iPhone 16e in at least four ways.

First, the Pixel 9a's 6.3-inch OLED display is larger than the iPhone 16e's 6.1-inch screen.

Second, the Pixel 9a's display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and content, while the iPhone 16e is limited to 60Hz.

Third, while both the Pixel 9a and the iPhone 16e are equipped with a 48-megapixel main rear camera, the Pixel 9a also has an Ultra Wide camera.

Fourth, the Pixel 9a starts at $499 in the U.S., while the iPhone 16e starts at $599.

Of course, the Pixel 9a runs Android, which is simply a dealbreaker for many iPhone users who prefer the Apple ecosystem or feel too locked in to bother switching platforms. But, increased competition is always good to see.

To learn more about the Pixel 9a, read Google's blog post.