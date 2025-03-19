Budget Smartphone Battle: iPhone 16e vs. Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Android smartphone maker Nothing recently came out with the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, just a little after Apple launched the iPhone 16e. Since Nothing's smartphone is targeting roughly the same group of smartphone buyers as the ‌iPhone 16e‌, we thought we'd do a comparison.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is priced at $599, which is higher than any other budget smartphone that Apple has released to date, while the 3a Pro is quite a bit more affordable at $459. The 3a Pro has some bells and whistles you won't get with the ‌iPhone 16e‌ like extra cameras and a larger display, but the Qualcomm chip in the 3a Pro really can't compete with the A18 in the ‌iPhone 16e‌. It's not even close

While the ‌iPhone 16e‌ has a 6.1-inch display, the 3a Pro has a larger 6.8-inch display, and it's notably larger and heavier. It has a brighter OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 16e display is limited to 60Hz. In terms of design, the 16e has a classic, understated iPhone look with a single camera, while the 3a Pro has a large rear camera circle, a stylized mechanical look, and a ring of LED lights at the back that serve as notification alerts.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro has an eye-catching design for sure, but it might also be a bit much for some people. There's a single 48-megapixel Wide camera in the ‌iPhone 16e‌, but the 3a Pro has a trio of cameras, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Battery life is about the same between the two, and the 3a Pro has no wireless charging feature while the 16e supports slow Qi-based wireless charging. The 3a Pro does charge faster though, because it supports up to 50W wired charging.

Nothing hasn't gone all in on AI like Apple, but there is a dedicated AI button that opens up the Essential Space, which is an AI-powered hub for notes, ideas, and inspirations. There are no image generation features or custom emoji, but it is a truly useful feature.

Of course, the major difference between the two is iOS vs. Android, so while the 3a Pro is a solid value with a good feature set, it's probably not going to lure ‌iPhone‌ users out of Apple's ecosystem.

