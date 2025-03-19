Budget Smartphone Battle: iPhone 16e vs. Nothing Phone 3a Pro

by

Android smartphone maker Nothing recently came out with the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, just a little after Apple launched the iPhone 16e. Since Nothing's smartphone is targeting roughly the same group of smartphone buyers as the ‌iPhone 16e‌, we thought we'd do a comparison.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is priced at $599, which is higher than any other budget smartphone that Apple has released to date, while the 3a Pro is quite a bit more affordable at $459. The 3a Pro has some bells and whistles you won't get with the ‌iPhone 16e‌ like extra cameras and a larger display, but the Qualcomm chip in the 3a Pro really can't compete with the A18 in the ‌iPhone 16e‌. It's not even close.

While the ‌iPhone 16e‌ has a 6.1-inch display, the 3a Pro has a larger 6.8-inch display, and it's notably larger and heavier. It has a brighter OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 16e display is limited to 60Hz. In terms of design, the 16e has a classic, understated iPhone look with a single camera, while the 3a Pro has a large rear camera circle, a stylized mechanical look, and a ring of LED lights at the back that serve as notification alerts.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro has an eye-catching design for sure, but it might also be a bit much for some people. There's a single 48-megapixel Wide camera in the ‌iPhone 16e‌, but the 3a Pro has a trio of cameras, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Battery life is about the same between the two, and the 3a Pro has no wireless charging feature while the 16e supports slow Qi-based wireless charging. The 3a Pro does charge faster though, because it supports up to 50W wired charging.

Nothing hasn't gone all in on AI like Apple, but there is a dedicated AI button that opens up the Essential Space, which is an AI-powered hub for notes, ideas, and inspirations. There are no image generation features or custom emoji, but it is a truly useful feature.

Of course, the major difference between the two is iOS vs. Android, so while the 3a Pro is a solid value with a good feature set, it's probably not going to lure ‌iPhone‌ users out of Apple's ecosystem.

What do you think of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro? Let us know in the comments below.

Popular Stories

iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements

iOS 19 to Have Some of the 'Biggest' Design Changes in iPhone's History

Sunday March 16, 2025 10:35 am PDT by
Apple is planning some of the "biggest iOS and macOS redesigns in its history," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman reiterated that iOS 19 will have a visionOS-like design with more transparent interfaces:The new interfaces will adopt the design principles introduced in visionOS, the software for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That includes greater...
Read Full Article158 comments
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumors Allegedly Refer to 'iPhone 17 Ultra' Model

Friday March 14, 2025 7:56 am PDT by
If you've been following iPhone rumors over the last few years, you may remember reading reports that Apple flirted with the idea of introducing a super high-end "Ultra" model that would either replace its Pro Max device or sit above it in Apple's smartphone hirearchy. These reports appeared in the pre-launch iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 rumor cycles, but ultimately came to nothing. Now though, the...
Read Full Article147 comments
Bent iPhone Air Feature

Apple Canned Larger iPhone 17 Air Model Over Fears of Bendgate 2.0

Monday March 17, 2025 4:07 am PDT by
Apple prototyped a larger ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air with a 6.9-inch display, but ultimately decided not to go ahead with the device because of fears that it could be susceptible to bending, according to a new report. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, writing in his latest Power On newsletter: When it first started work on the phone, it prototyped a device with a 6.9-inch screen — matching...
Read Full Article94 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Estimated to Cost Nearly Twice as Much as iPhone 16 Pro Max

Monday March 17, 2025 6:42 am PDT by
In an investor research note today with British bank Barclays, analyst Tim Long said Apple's first foldable iPhone could have a starting price in the $2,300 range in the United States, which would make it by far the most expensive iPhone model ever. If the first foldable iPhone starts at $2,299, that means it would cost nearly twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199. ...
Read Full Article260 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro Already Rumored to Have Five New Features

Tuesday March 18, 2025 1:00 pm PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro models are still around a year and a half away from launching, there are already some early rumors about the devices. Below, we recap some key iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. Under-Screen Face ID In April 2023, display industry analyst Ross Young shared a roadmap showing that iPhone 17 Pro models would feature under-display Face ID. In May 2024, however, Young said ...
Read Full Article73 comments
General iOS Mail Feature

iOS 18.3.2 Broke iCloud Mail Delivery

Monday March 17, 2025 3:31 pm PDT by
The iOS 18.3.2 update that Apple released last week appears to have broken iCloud Mail for some users. There are multiple complaints on Reddit and the MacRumors forums from users who say that iCloud Mail is not able to push new iCloud emails to their iPhones after the iOS 18.3.2 update. Affected users say that despite having the correct settings enabled, new iCloud emails are not showing up...
Read Full Article80 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

All Four iPhone 17 Models Rumored to Feature Upgraded 24-Megapixel Front Camera and More

Monday March 17, 2025 7:50 pm PDT by
All four iPhone 17 models launching later this year will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today with investment firm GF Securities, Pu shared a chart in which he reiterated that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a 24-megapixel front camera. By comparison, all four ...
Read Full Article50 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Start at $899 With Surprisingly Good Battery Life, Camera Control, and More

Sunday March 16, 2025 9:05 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared some new details about the rumored iPhone 17 Air. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said he was told that the device may start at roughly $899 in the U.S., which means that it would occupy the same price point as the iPhone 16 Plus. This would make sense, as it has been widely rumored that the Air model will take over the Plus model's spot in the iPhone...
Read Full Article52 comments

Top Rated Comments

tyrnnsrs Avatar
tyrnnsrs
36 minutes ago at 10:54 am
I'm not sure the processor comparison is fair. On paper yes the A18 is 100% faster. But I think what matters is if the less performant Qualcomm chip is adequate for the device itself and whether you even notice the performance difference.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
33 minutes ago at 10:57 am

I'm not sure the processor comparison is fair. On paper yes the A18 is 100% faster. But I think what matters is if the less performant Qualcomm chip is adequate for the device itself and whether you even notice the performance difference.
The processor comparisons between iPhone models and between models released up to 4 or 5 years ago is also moot, for a lot of consumers. I don’t do anything “Pro” on my iPhone.

The only differentiator and aspect that determines function being more the anemic RAM allocation between those iPhones
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
35 minutes ago at 10:55 am
I think it’s a pity Apple no longer offer a substantially cheaper iPhone

This is a key segment of the market where they can lure in more customers who may buy an iPhone and then watch etc

This new entry level iPhone is more regular premium device. Actually a luxury device still because the build quality is far greater than many others on the market.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments