Volvo EX90 and EX30 Models Now Support Apple Car Keys

Volvo has released software updates for its EX90 and EX30 electric SUV models that enable support for Apple's Car Keys feature that's available on iPhones and Apple Watches.



Car Keys allows an iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock a vehicle through the Wallet app. A digital version of a car key is stored in Wallet, and unlocking can be done by holding an Apple Watch or ‌iPhone‌ near a compatible vehicle's NFC reader.

A tap on the door handle is enough to initiate an unlock, and while Face ID authentication is a security option, Apple offers an Express Mode that eliminates the need to authenticate for a faster unlocking process. Volvo has setup instructions for Apple Car Keys on its website.

Apple introduced ‌Car Keys‌ in 2022, and car manufacturers like BMW, Rivian, Kia, Audi, and Hyundai have all implemented support for ‌Car Keys‌. Apple maintains a full list of vehicles that support ‌Car Keys‌ on its CarPlay model availability webpage.