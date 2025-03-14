'Ted Lasso' Fourth Season Confirmed by Series Star Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso is returning to Apple TV+ for a fourth season, series star Jason Sudeikis has confirmed (via The Radio Times).



In an interview on the New Heights podcast, Sudeikis admitted that he will be reprising his role once again as the show's titular character, and said that the fourth instalment is currently being written.

It's not yet known when the new season will be ready. As for where the storyline is going, Sudeikis revealed: "Ted's coaching a women's team, so there, that's it."

It's been two years since Apple released season three of the show, and there have been a fair few rumors about the possibility of a fourth round of episodes in the interim, but this is the first time that someone on the cast has explicitly confirmed that it's in the works.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Ted Lasso is a Kansas-based football coach who, despite lacking any soccer coaching experience, is unexpectedly hired to lead a professional team in England. Since its 2020 debut, the series has earned multiple prestigious awards, with its uplifting tone resonating strongly, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.