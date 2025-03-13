Amtrak's Redesigned iPhone App Offers Easier Access to Train Status, Tickets, and More

Amtrak on Wednesday announced that it has redesigned its iOS and Android apps to provide more convenient access to train status, tickets, and more.



Amtrak, the national passenger rail company in the U.S., operates more than 30 train routes throughout the country and into Canada.

Here is what is new in the app, according to Amtrak:

A passenger can now view their train's status and schedule adjustments right on their reservation, within 24 hours of an active trip.

A new station-to-station train tracker shows how a train is progressing along its route.

A new "My Trips" tab allows passengers to view their active, upcoming, and past trips on a single screen, separate from promotional content.

For train routes with assigned seating, the app now offers upfront seat selection during the booking process.

For more details, read Amtrak's press release.

Amtrak's app is available on the App Store for the iPhone and iPad.