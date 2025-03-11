Metallica Immersive Concert Experience Coming to Apple Vision Pro

On Friday, March 14, Apple plans to release a new Apple Immersive Video featuring Metallica, with Apple retail stores offering a preview for customers who do not have a Vision Pro headset.



The Metallica concert experience was filmed in Mexico City during the second-year finale of the band's M72 World Tour. It includes full performances of three songs, including "Whiplash," "One," and "Enter Sandman."

The concert was captured using Apple Immersive Video, and it provides a high-resolution 180-degree video along with Spatial Audio. Apple built a custom stage layout with 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras using a mix os stabilized cameras, cable-suspended cameras, and remote-controlled camera dolly systems that moved around the stage.

Apple says that the experience provides "unprecedented access" to Metallica members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, with views as close as the Snake Pit.



"Game changing is putting it lightly," said Lars Ulrich of Metallica. "Seeing our concert like that, along with the energy of the Mexico City fans -- it's very immersive, and it's super fun. We've always been interested in pushing the boundaries, and Metallica on Apple Vision Pro is exactly that."

The video launches on Friday, and Apple Vision Pro demos at retail stores will provide a preview. Metallica's new EP, M72 World Tour: Mexico City is also launching on Apple Music on Friday.