New MacBook Air Quietly Fixes This Decades-Long Design Oversight

by

In a move that probably won't make headlines but should delight detail-oriented Mac users everywhere, Apple has quietly corrected a 26-year-old design inconsistency on its keyboards.

Apple MacBook Air hero
The Mute key, a staple on Mac keyboards since the PowerBook G3 'Lombard' debuted in 1999, has finally received a logical redesign on the new MacBook Air with M4 chip. As spotted by iCulture, the key now displays a speaker with a strike through it – matching the actual on-screen indicator that appears when you press it in macOS.

For over two decades, the Mute key has confusingly shown just a speaker icon, providing no obvious visual indication that it silences your Mac. Meanwhile, pressing it would display a completely different but more accurate symbol on screen: a speaker with a line through it. To be fair, it is a toggle key that both mutes and un-mutes audio, but the new mute icon more recognizably informs what the key does – just like on the Apple TV Remote.

old mac keyboard mute

Mute key symbol on previous Mac keyboards

This small but meaningful correction resolves a surprising design inconsistency that has persisted through countless keyboard iterations across dozens of Mac models.

new mac keyboard mute

Mute key symbol on new ‌MacBook Air‌

The redesigned Mute key isn't limited to the ‌MacBook Air‌, either. The new iPad Air's Magic Keyboard also incorporates the corrected icon. In fact, you could call this a "double upgrade" for ‌iPad Air‌ users, as previous Magic Keyboard models have lacked function keys entirely.

The keyboard change is typical of Apple's meticulous attention to detail, even if it took more than a quarter-century to implement.

It seems likely that all future Mac models will adopt this revised Mute key design. The next expected release, a MacBook Pro with M5 chip anticipated around October, will presumably incorporate the updated key icon.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Buyer's Guide: 15" MacBook Air (Buy Now), 13" MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Announces New MacBook Air With M4 and 'Sky Blue' Color Option

Wednesday March 5, 2025 6:02 am PST by
Apple today announced refreshed 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models, now featuring the M4 chip, an upgraded camera, and a new "Sky Blue" color option. "Sky Blue" is an all-new blue finish that joins Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Apple describes it as a "beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of its surface." Space Gray is no longer available. ...
Read Full Article451 comments
ipad 11 feature

Apple Unveils 11th-Gen iPad With A16 Chip and More Storage

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:06 am PST by
Apple today announced the 11th-generation iPad, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage. The announcement came alongside the debut of the new iPad Air, which now features the M3 chip. From Apple's press release: The A16 chip provides a jump in performance for everyday tasks and experiences in iPadOS, while still providing all-day battery life. Compared to the previous generation, the...
Read Full Article175 comments
CarPlay Hero

iOS 18.4 Upgrades CarPlay in Two Ways

Tuesday March 4, 2025 8:39 am PST by
The upcoming iOS 18.4 update for the iPhone includes two smaller but meaningful improvements for Apple's in-car iPhone mirroring system CarPlay. First, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra with a 14-inch...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Has Finally Solved One of the MacBook Air's Biggest Limitations

Wednesday March 5, 2025 11:29 am PST by
The new MacBook Air has a useful upgrade: it natively supports up to two external displays, in addition to the laptop's built-in display. In other words, the latest MacBook Air can be used with a pair of external displays without needing to keep the laptop's lid closed. Apple's tech specs for the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air:Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the...
Read Full Article93 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple Announces New iPad Air With M3 Chip, Updated Magic Keyboard

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:04 am PST by
Apple today introduced new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with the M3 chip, along with an updated Magic Keyboard for the device. With the M3 chip, the new iPad Air should offer up to 20% faster performance compared to the previous-generation model with the M2 chip, which was released in May 2024. In addition, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the iPad Air for the...
Read Full Article203 comments
Mac Studio 2025

Apple Announces New Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips, Thunderbolt 5, and More

Wednesday March 5, 2025 6:01 am PST by
Apple today announced that it has updated the Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip options, Thunderbolt 5 ports, and more. The M4 Max chip was already released last year in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It can be configured with up to a 16-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, and up to 128GB of unified RAM. Geekbench 6 benchmark results indicate that the M4 Max is up to 75% faster than...
Read Full Article362 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

Here Are Real-World Photos of the New Sky Blue MacBook Air

Wednesday March 5, 2025 1:47 pm PST by
Apple today updated the MacBook Air with the M4 chip, and the laptop is also available in an all-new Sky Blue finish alongside Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. YouTuber Andru Edwards has showed off the Sky Blue color in a few real-world photos. Keep in mind that the Sky Blue finish is not very saturated. However, the color's appearance will vary based on lighting conditions. View ...
Read Full Article75 comments
ipad air magic keyboard feature

Everything Apple Announced This Week

Wednesday March 5, 2025 4:03 pm PST by
It's been a busy week for Apple, with new products announced on Tuesday and Wednesday. We're now caught up on what's been rumored for a spring launch, so we thought we'd recap everything Apple came out with this week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iPad Air Apple updated the iPad Air on Tuesday, updating it with the new M3 chip. The iPad Air still comes in...
Read Full Article43 comments

Top Rated Comments

Enclavean Avatar
Enclavean
42 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Post title made this sound so much more dramatic than what it was lol
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisIsHowITakeMyEggs Avatar
ThisIsHowITakeMyEggs
32 minutes ago at 07:13 am
I registered an account just to make this incredibly pedantic point: “In a move that probably won't make headlines but should delight detail-oriented Mac users everywhere” It’s literally in the headline right there. In the article for detail oriented Mac users.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JSRinUK Avatar
JSRinUK
42 minutes ago at 07:04 am

For over two decades, the Mute key has confusingly shown just a speaker icon, providing no visual indication that it silences your Mac.
I didn’t realise I was supposed to be confused by this. I shall go back to my MacBook and be confused immediately! ;)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jay-Jacob Avatar
Jay-Jacob
30 minutes ago at 07:16 am
Was never confused by it. Thought it was obvious what it means. 3 bars of sounds obviously means louder (volume up) and 1 bar of sounds obviously means quieter (volume down) and no sounds bar at all obviously means silent (mute).

Well at least for me it does.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
God of Biscuits Avatar
God of Biscuits
15 minutes ago at 07:30 am
The Touch Bar always had the proper key.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ChrisMac47 Avatar
ChrisMac47
43 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Wow! That's what I call innovation!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments