Apple Watch Won't Face Import Ban as Apple Wins AliveCor ITC Battle
Apple today scored another victory in the ongoing lawsuit that AliveCor levied against it in 2021, with the federal appeals court confirming the invalidation of three patents that AliveCor claimed Apple violated with the Apple Watch. As a result, the court has vacated an ITC ruling that could have led to an Apple Watch import ban.
In a statement to MacRumors, Apple thanked the court for its work and said that it will continue to develop new Apple Watch health features.
We thank the Federal Circuit for its careful consideration in this case. Apple's teams have worked tirelessly over many years to develop industry-leading health, wellness and safety features that meaningfully impact users' lives, and we intend to stay on this path."
After AliveCor sued Apple, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) initially found that Apple had violated three AliveCor patents related to heart rate monitoring and ECG technology. Apple then asked the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) to review the patents, and the board found that several claims were not patentable, ultimately invalidating the patents and weakening AliveCor's case against Apple.
The International Trade Commission (ITC) still went on to recommend a limited exclusion order and a cease-and-desist for the Apple Watch, which Apple appealed given that the patents involved in the case were invalidated. The order was suspended while appeals on both sides played out, with Apple seeking an appeal of the ITC ruling and AliveCor appealing the PTAB ruling invalidating the patents.
The federal appeals court upheld the ruling invalidating the patents, and vacated the ITC's decision as a result, so there will be no Apple Watch import ban in the AliveCor case.
Last year, AliveCor's antitrust lawsuit against Apple was also dismissed, a decision that AliveCor is appealing.
Apple has not been as successful in a different legal battle against blood oxygen company Masimo, and Apple Watch models in the United States are still subject to an import ban. Apple has disabled blood oxygen sensing technology in Apple Watch models sold in the U.S., and has not yet been able to reinstate it.
