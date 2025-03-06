New M4 MacBook Air: 6 Key Things You Should Know

by

Apple's newly announced M4 MacBook Air brings several notable upgrades while maintaining the sleek design that's made the Air lineup so popular. Here are six important things you should know about the latest iteration of Apple's ultra-portable laptop.

macbook air 2025
Note that the new 13-inch and 14-inch MacBook Air with M4 chip is available to pre-order now, and it launches Wednesday, March 12.

Support for Two External Displays

In a notable improvement over previous models, the new M4 MacBook Air can natively support two external displays while keeping the laptop's lid open. This means users can work with up to three screens simultaneously (the MacBook's built-in display plus two external monitors).

macbook air multi display support
Apple's technical specifications confirm the new MacBook Air "simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at 1 billion colors and up to two external displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz." Support also includes Thunderbolt 4 digital video output and native DisplayPort 1.4 output over USB-C.

The enhancement eliminates the limitation found in previous M1 and M2 models, which officially supported only one external display. It also improves upon the M3 which could drive two external displays but required the laptop's lid to be closed.

12MP Center Stage Camera

The M4 MacBook Air comes equipped with a major camera upgrade, replacing the previous 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a 12-megapixel camera. This new camera not only provides higher resolution but also supports Center Stage, which automatically keeps you centered in the frame during video calls as you move around.

macbook air desk view camera
The camera also supports Desk View, a feature that provides an overhead perspective of your desk during video calls. MacBook webcam quality has been a long-standing complaint, so this change should address the issue, especially for users who regularly rely on video conferencing.

Easier Setup

Apple has simplified the setup process for new Mac owners. Starting next month with the release of macOS Sequoia 15.4, users will be able to set up their new MacBook Air by simply bringing their iPhone or iPad close to the Mac.

MacBook Air Hello
This proximity-based setup allows you to quickly sign in to your Apple Account and automatically transfer your files, photos, messages, passwords, and other personal data to your new MacBook Air. The iPhone or iPad will need to be running iOS 18.4 or iPadOS 18.4 or newer for this feature to work. Those updates will also be released in April.

New Color (and MagSafe Charger)

The M4 MacBook Air introduces a new "sky blue" color option, replacing the previous space gray variant. To complement this new finish, Apple has also released a matching sky blue USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable.

Apple MacBook Air hero
Like other MacBook Air models, the new M4 version comes with a color-matched MagSafe cable in the box. The magnetic connection provides the safety advantage of detaching if someone trips over the cord, preventing potential damage to the laptop. For those wanting an additional cable or a different color, Apple sells the MagSafe 3 charging cable separately for $49.

Battery Life

Despite the performance improvements offered by the new M4 chip, battery life ratings remain unchanged from the previous M2 and M3 models. This consistency suggests that the power efficiency gains from the new chip are being directed toward performance rather than extended battery life.

macbook air display 1
In addition, the new MacBook Air features a slightly larger 53.8-watt-hour battery compared to the 52.6-watt-hour battery in previous models, which likely helps maintain battery life despite the more powerful processor.

$100 Price Cut

Apple has reduced the starting price of the MacBook Air, offering the 13-inch M4 model at $999 – that's $100 less than the previous-generation M3 MacBook Air's starting price of $1,099. You also get 16GB of RAM as a minimum, which wasn't the case when the M3 MacBook Air first launched.

macbook air spacegray purple battery
The base 13-inch configuration includes a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15-inch model starts at $1,199, maintaining the same price point as its M3 predecessor.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Buyer's Guide: 15" MacBook Air (Buy Now), 13" MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Announces New MacBook Air With M4 and 'Sky Blue' Color Option

Wednesday March 5, 2025 6:02 am PST by
Apple today announced refreshed 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models, now featuring the M4 chip, an upgraded camera, and a new "Sky Blue" color option. "Sky Blue" is an all-new blue finish that joins Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Apple describes it as a "beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of its surface." Space Gray is no longer available. ...
Read Full Article408 comments
ipad 11 feature

Apple Unveils 11th-Gen iPad With A16 Chip and More Storage

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:06 am PST by
Apple today announced the 11th-generation iPad, now featuring the A16 Bionic chip and more storage. The announcement came alongside the debut of the new iPad Air, which now features the M3 chip. From Apple's press release: The A16 chip provides a jump in performance for everyday tasks and experiences in iPadOS, while still providing all-day battery life. Compared to the previous...
Read Full Article174 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple Announces New iPad Air With M3 Chip, Updated Magic Keyboard

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:04 am PST by
Apple today introduced new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with the M3 chip, along with an updated Magic Keyboard for the device. With the M3 chip, the new iPad Air should offer up to 20% faster performance compared to the previous-generation model with the M2 chip, which was released in May 2024. In addition, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the iPad Air for the...
Read Full Article201 comments
macbook air blue image

New MacBook Air Coming This Week: What to Expect

Monday March 3, 2025 4:52 pm PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook teased a new product announcement this week, sharing a short video that says "there's something in the Air." Based on the "Air" wording and the timing of the launch, it sounds like we're going to get new M4 MacBook Air models. Design Apple will continue to offer the MacBook Air in two sizes, including 13 inches and 15 inches. We are not expecting notable design updates,...
Read Full Article152 comments
cook tweet air upscale

Tim Cook Teases New Apple Product Announcement This Week: 'There's Something in the Air'

Monday March 3, 2025 8:02 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today teased a new product announcement coming "this week." "There's something in the air," the teaser says. This teaser likely refers to a new MacBook Air with the M4 chip, which is already expected to be announced as early as this week. Apple used the same "there's something in the air" slogan before it announced the original MacBook Air in 2008. Cook shared a si...
Read Full Article197 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Rumored to Include These New Features for Your iPhone

Saturday March 1, 2025 11:00 am PST by
iOS 19 is still around three months away from being unveiled, but there are plenty of rumors about the upcoming update. Below, we recap iOS 19 rumors so far. Redesigned Camera App A leak earlier this year allegedly revealed a redesigned Camera app coming with iOS 19. On his YouTube channel Front Page Tech in January, Jon Prosser shared a video showing what the new Camera app will...
Read Full Article134 comments
ipad air magic keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad Air

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:36 am PST by
Apple today announced a completely redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad Air. The new keyboard features a larger built-in trackpad, a 14-key function row, and a new aluminum hinge. From Apple's press release: The all-new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air expands what users can do at an even lower price. The larger built-in trackpad brings greater precision for detail-oriented...
Read Full Article119 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.4 Will Be Released in April With These New Features

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:15 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.4 will be released in April. From the Apple News+ Food announcement:Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the...
Read Full Article44 comments