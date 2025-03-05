Qualcomm Claims New X85 Modem Creates 'Huge Delta' in Performance Versus Apple

Qualcomm believes its latest X85 5G modem will set a "huge delta" between the performance of high-end Android devices and Apple devices, largely thanks to its AI-powered features.



Announced at this year's ongoing Mobile World Conference 2025 in Barcelona, Qualcomm's next-generation X85 modem supports 5G mmWave, 400MHz download bandwidth in the Sub-6GHz spectrum with 1024-QAM modulation for better data speeds, and Satellite connectivity.

The X85 can deliver peak download speeds of up to 12.5Gbps and peak upload speeds of up to 3.7Gbps, according to Qualcomm. In addition, the modem can combine multiple frequencies from different carriers to deliver better performance.

In terms of AI features, its AI-powered Data Traffic Engine is said to be able to reduce latency and improve speed and efficiency.



"It's the first modem that has so much AI, it actually increases the range of performance of the modem so the modem can deal with weaker signals," Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told CNBC. "What that will do will set a huge delta between the performance of premium Android devices, and iOS devices, when you compare what Qualcomm can do versus what Apple is doing."

Apple claims its new C1 modem, which recently debuted in the entry-level iPhone 16e, is the most power-efficient iPhone modem ever, contributing to the iPhone 16e having the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone ever. The company also says the C1 is up to 25% more power efficient than Qualcomm modems in other iPhones. Third-party scientific testing appears to back up Apple's claims.

The C1 modem lacks support for ultra-fast mmWave 5G technology. This means users won't have access to the exceptionally fast speeds that mmWave technology can provide in specific locations such as stadiums, airports, and dense urban areas. However, Apple says the C1 is just the "start" and that it is going to keep improving the technology with each successive generation. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said the iPhone 17 Air will also be equipped with the C1 modem.

Experience the next level of 5G connectivity with the Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF. Unrivaled connectivity and flexibility, even when your RF signal isn’t the strongest. pic.twitter.com/Ke6c3u62Yu — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) March 3, 2025

Apple's current agreement with Qualcomm extends through 2026, giving Apple ample time to perfect its modem technology while it has access to Qualcomm's modems for its premium iPhone models. The Qualcomm X85 5G modem is likely to debut on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip, which is expected to arrive in October 2025.