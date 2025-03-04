Apple's 64GB Era is Over

All of the iPhone and iPad models that are currently part of Apple's lineup now start with at least 128GB of storage, marking the end of the 64GB era.



Aside from refurbished devices, the final iPhone and iPad models that Apple offered with 64GB of base storage were the third-generation iPhone SE and the iPad 10. Both of those devices are now discontinued, having been replaced by the iPhone 16e and the new iPad with the A16 chip, which are each available with a minimum of 128GB of storage.

This is not the first end of an era for Apple's tech specs in recent months. Since October, all Macs sold by Apple have been configured with at least 16GB of RAM, again with the exception of refurbished models. Previously, the minimum was 8GB.

The first iPhone models with 64GB of base storage were the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in 2017, while the first iPad Pro models to be configured with at least 64GB of storage were released in that same year.