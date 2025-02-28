NHL Collaborating With Apple to Give Referees Apple Watches

Apple is collaborating with the National Hockey League (NHL) to equip on-ice officials with Apple Watches featuring an app designed to help officiating during games (via The Verge).



The NHL Watch Comms app allows referees to receive in-game updates by syncing with the NHL's Oasis system. Officials can track the game clock and receive alerts for key game events without diverting their focus. This allows referees to avoid locating video boards while officiating.

The app includes haptic feedback to indicate key moments, such as when a player leaves the penalty box or when the period is about to end. Distinct haptic patterns allow referees to differentiate between different notifications without needing to check the screen. The Apple Watches used in NHL games will be league-issued, providing the option of either the Apple Watch Ultra or the Series 10.

Since 2017, the NHL has integrated iPads and Macs into coaching and player workflows, providing teams with real-time access to game footage and analytics. Apple has also worked with other professional sports leagues to bring its wearable technology into competition settings. In 2023, the World Surf League adopted the Apple Watch as its official wearable, using it to deliver real-time scoring, wave priority, and heat times to competitors in the water.