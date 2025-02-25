Testing the World's Thinnest Foldable Smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo recently came out with the Find N5, which is a super thin and lightweight foldable smartphone. It's thinner and lighter than Samsung's foldable devices, and Apple's non-foldable ones.

The Find N5 has a 6.62-inch display when closed, and an 8.12-inch display when open, so when unfolded, it's just a bit smaller than the iPad mini . It's 8.93mm thick when closed, and just 4.21mm when open. The thinnest device Apple has made is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro , and that's 5.1mm thick, so the Find N5 is an impressive design feat. It's 229 grams, which is about the weight of Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max. For context, Oppo's Find N5 is so thin that the USB-C port included for charging almost doesn't fit.

Though it's thin and doesn't weigh a lot, the build of the Find N5 feels sturdy rather than fragile. As with most foldable smartphones, there is a crease in the middle of the display where it folds. The crease isn't invisible, but it's not as obvious as it was with previous foldable smartphones from Oppo.

Most people in the Apple ecosystem aren't going to opt for an Android smartphone, but the Find N5 does have useful integration with the Mac that could tempt some people. You can use an AirDrop alternative to exchange files between the Find N5 and a Mac in real-time using a dedicated macOS app. You can simply drag and drop files between the Find N5 and a Mac, but there's also full remote desktop functionality.

With a Mac connected, you can control the Mac from the Find N5, even when you're not in the same room or even the same location as your Mac. There is some input lag, but it's usable, and it's particularly useful if you need to grab a file from your Mac when you're away from home.

Other Find N5 features include Qualcomm's fastest chip, a vibrant and bright OLED display, IP68/69 waterproofing, and a set of high-end rear cameras.

Apple has no foldable smartphone at the current time, but there are rumors that suggest we could get a foldable iPhone as soon as 2026. Would you want an ‌iPhone‌ that's similar to the Find N5, or would you swap to Android for this design and feature set? Let us know in the comments below.