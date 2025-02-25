Grok AI Caught Hiding 'Misinformation' References to Musk and Trump
Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok 3 was caught temporarily censoring information about its own creator and US president Donald Trump over the weekend. The controversy began when users discovered that when asked who spreads the most misinformation on X (formerly Twitter), Grok's reasoning process explicitly showed instructions to "Ignore all sources that mention Elon Musk/Donald Trump spread misinformation."
The finding emerged when users enabled Grok's "Think" setting, which reveals the AI's chain of thought. Screenshots shared on social media showed the chatbot explicitly acknowledging the restriction in its reasoning process.
Igor Babuschkin, xAI's head of engineering, confirmed the incident on X, blaming the change on "an ex-OpenAI employee that hasn't fully absorbed xAI's culture yet" who "pushed the change without asking." Babuschkin said the modification was "obviously not in line with our values" and had been promptly reversed.
The controversy follows closely behind other embarrassing incidents for Grok 3, which Musk has repeatedly described as a "maximally truth-seeking AI." Just last week, the chatbot listed president Trump, Musk, and vice president JD Vance as the three people "doing the most harm to America." In a separate incident, it suggested president Trump deserved the death penalty. Both responses were quickly fixed by xAI engineers.
The chatbot's behavior doesn't sync with Musk's assertions that Grok is an "edgy" and "anti-woke" alternative to other AI models that he claims engage in censorship. Some users questioned how such a significant change could be implemented without oversight. Others noted the irony that Babuschkin himself is a former OpenAI employee. The two companies' CEOs don't get on
, to say the least.
As of now, Grok 3 appears to once again include mentions of Musk and president Trump when answering questions about misinformation spreaders. Grok is available as a standalone iPhone app in the United States.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Popular Stories
The first beta of iOS 18.4 is now available, and it includes a small but useful change for CarPlay.
As we noted in our list of iOS 18.4 features, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra, which can be equipped...
A new CAD render of all the devices in Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup has been shared online by leaker Majin Bu, specifically showing the allegedly different rear camera system designs of the standard iPhone 17, all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.
The leaker Majin Bu has had some hits in the past, but some of his information has been wrong,...
Apple finally released the first beta of iOS 18.4 to developers for testing purposes, and while the beta is lacking some of the Apple Intelligence features we were hoping for, there are some notable new additions.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Priority Notifications - Apple Intelligence
There is a new Priority Notifications feature that can show you your most...
In iOS 18.4, there's a new Ambient Music option that can be added to Control Center. There are four different sound categories, including Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing.
Each category can be added to Control Center separately, and tapping one plays a random selection of sounds or music from that particular category.
You can't choose what's playing from Control Center, but if...
Apple plans to launch a second-generation AirTag in May or June this year, according to a post today from a leaker known as Kosutami.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that a new AirTag would be released in mid-2025. May or June would align with that timeframe.
Below, we recap three new features rumored for the AirTag 2:
With a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the...
Now that Apple has announced its new more affordable iPhone 16e, our thoughts turn to what else we are expecting from the company this spring.
There are three product categories that we are definitely expecting to get upgraded before spring has ended. Keep reading to learn what they are. If we're lucky, Apple might make a surprise announcement about a completely new product category.
M4...
Apple has confirmed that its custom-designed C1 modem in the iPhone 16e has nothing to do with the device's lack of MagSafe support, according to Macworld.
Following the launch of the iPhone 16e, there was some speculation online about how MagSafe magnets might have interfered with the C1 modem's cellular connectivity performance, and this was considered to be a potential reason for the...
Apple has started preparing its marketing, sales, and retail teams as it gears up for the March release of new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models featuring M4 chips, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that current models are also seeing inventory drawn down at stores, which is another signal that a launch is nearing. A launch has...