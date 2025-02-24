MacRumors Turns 25 Years Old

It's a milestone day for MacRumors, as today marks our 25th birthday. MacRumors was coincidentally founded on Steve Jobs' birthday of February 24, 2000, with articles starting just a few days later.



MacRumors was founded by medical student Arnold Kim, and it remained a side project for over eight years until he decided to give up medicine to focus on MacRumors as a full-time career. That backstory and additional perspective were shared in a July 2008 New York Times profile.

Through the years, MacRumors grew along with Apple's popularity and added additional writers, editors, and other staff members, with the team now numbering roughly a dozen dedicated folks who live and breathe Apple news and rumors.

MacRumors as it appeared in May 2000 MacRumors as it appeared in May 2000

For those of us who have been around MacRumors since nearly the beginning, the past quarter century has somehow simultaneously felt like both a lifetime and a blink of an eye, and we certainly couldn't have done it without our loyal readers and forum members . For 25 years now, MacRumors has been known for its active and passionate community that has reached over a million registered members and over 32 million forum posts. If you're not a member, we invite you to register for our forums and add your voice to our community.

To all who have helped make MacRumors the best place on the internet to learn about and discuss all things Apple, thank you, and here's to another 25 years.