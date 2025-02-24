iPhone 17 Pro Max in MagSafe Case: Here's How It Could Look

Seasoned leaker Sonny Dickson shared rendered images over the weekend depicting what the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max could look like when housed in a transparent MagSafe case, based on the latest rumors.



The main difference we're expecting in Apple's largest premium model is the redesigned camera system on the rear. Rather than a square bump, Apple could adopt a larger rectangular camera bump that's made from aluminum instead of glass.

The first significant rumor regarding design updates for the iPhone 17 lineup surfaced last November from Wayne Ma at The Information. Ma reported that the rear casing of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models will adopt a hybrid aluminum-and-glass construction.

The top half of the back will be made of aluminum and feature a "rectangular camera bump made of aluminum rather than traditional 3D glass," claimed the report, while the bottom half will continue to be made of glass to support wireless charging.

Earlier this month, leaker Jon Prosser a shared a render of the iPhone 17 Pro. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌'s three rear cameras will apparently be arranged in a familiar triangular layout, but housed in an all-new rectangular bar that extends all the way across the back of the device.

Here’s a first look at how cases might look on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/HzCGkRBIQv — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) February 23, 2025

These rumors feed into reports that suggest Apple could completely do away with the titanium frame that it's used for the last several years, instead going back to aluminum

Both of the iPhone 17 Pro models are said to feature these changes, while the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which replaces the Plus model in the lineup, is also rumored to feature a horizontal rear camera bar, albeit housing just one camera. Meanwhile, recent rumors suggest that the standard iPhone 17 model will retain the same rear camera system design that's used in current iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch around mid-September.