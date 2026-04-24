 Ads Are Coming to Apple Maps This Summer: Here's What to Expect - MacRumors
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Ads Are Coming to Apple Maps This Summer: Here's What to Expect

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Apple is planning to start showing ads in the Apple Maps app this summer, and signs of ads have already shown up in the iOS 26.5 beta as Apple prepares to roll them out.

Ads Are Coming to Apple Maps Feature

Where Ads Show Up

Ads will be displayed in the ‌Apple Maps‌ search interface. Depending on the search, relevant ads will be shown first in search results.

Apple is also implementing a new Suggested Places feature in Maps that will show recommendations based on what's trending nearby and the user's recent searches.

Suggested Places

The Maps app is getting a Suggested Places feature that recommends locations to visit based on trending places that are around you and your recent Maps searches. Ads will be shown in Suggested Places.

ios 26 5 maps suggested places

No Opt-Out

Similar to ads in the App Store, there will be no option to turn off ads in ‌Apple Maps‌. Ads will be displayed for all users in the U.S. and Canada.

Countries

Ads will be shown in ‌Apple Maps‌ in the United States and Canada first, and could expand to other countries in the future.

Platforms

Ads will be displayed in the Maps app on iPhone and iPad.

What Ads Look Like

Apple says that ads in Maps will be clearly marked as ads with an "Ad" label, similar to how ads show up in the ‌App Store‌ search results.

Businesses will be able to bid for ad placement, which is how ads in the ‌App Store‌ work. The highest bidder for a given term will have their ad shown in the app.

Privacy

Your location and ads that you see and interact with in the Maps app are not associated with your Apple Account, and the data is not shared with third parties.

Beta Testing

Apple is laying the groundwork for Maps ads in the iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 betas. There's an ads splash screen in the Maps app along with underlying ad code, but ads are not yet live.

Launch Date

Apple only said "summer" for the ads launch. "Summer" in the Northern Hemisphere starts on June 21 and ends on September 22. iOS 26.5 is likely to launch in late May or early June, and it's possible ads will be tied to the update.

Tag: Apple Maps

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Top Rated Comments

E
EchoplexSE
5 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
Already deleted MAPS on the devices you’re actually able to, I downloaded Organic maps and giving that a try. Will also default to the awful Google Maps which is much worse than Apple Maps, imo but I bought into the Apple system for the premium experience and I will not tolerate apps in their own apps. I rarely use maps anyways aside from navigation
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I
ignatius345
6 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
I sure would love it if they got their database of POIs together before they started trying to advertise on top of it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
nt5672
9 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
This is probably the first of many. Expect all Apple Apps to have Ads before long.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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