Here Are The Best Carrier Deals You Can Get When Pre-Ordering iPhone 16e Today

Apple earlier this week announced the iPhone 16e, and pre-orders for the device went live this morning. As is typical for an iPhone launch, you can already find early discounts and offers from popular cellular carriers, and we've rounded up all of the best deals below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AT&T

iPhone 16e : $5.99 per month with any Unlimited plan, no trade-in required

: $5.99 per month with any Unlimited plan, no trade-in required iPhone 16 Pro: Free when trading in an iPhone 13 Pro or later in any condition

AT&T's offer has the iPhone 16e at $5.99 per month on any Unlimited plan of your choosing, and you don't need to trade in your old device to get this offer. The carrier is also updating its iPhone 16 offers with the iPhone 16 Pro at no cost when trading in an iPhone 13 Pro or later in any condition.



Verizon

iPhone 16e : $5.00 per month after purchase on any plan

: $5.00 per month after purchase on any plan iPhone 16 : Free when adding a new line and available online only

: Free when adding a new line and available online only iPhone 16 Pro: Free when adding a new line and available online only

At Verizon, you can pay $5.00 per month for the 128GB iPhone 16e when you purchase the smartphone on any plan. You'll need to add a new line and pay a one-time activation fee of $35 to see this offer.



Visible

iPhone 16e : Get $25 per month in service credits for 24 months

: Get $25 per month in service credits for 24 months iPhone 13: Free when purchasing a year of Visible+

Visible is offering customers a chance to get $25 per month in service credits for 24 months when you purchase the new 128GB iPhone 16e. In total, that represents $600 in savings on the latest iPhone, which covers the cost of the 128GB model.

Visible has a few other iPhone offers running right now, including a free 128GB iPhone 13 when purchasing a year of the Visible+ service. You'll need the code SWEETDEAL to get this offer at checkout.



T-Mobile

iPhone 16e: Free when trading in a device on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus/Next, or when trading in/adding a line on Go5G or most plans

T-Mobile's deal has the iPhone 16e at no cost when you trade in a device on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus or Next, or when trading in and adding a line on Go5G (or most other plans). Depending on your trade-in value, you can get up to $830 off with this offer.

If you want to buy an iPhone 16e for you and your family, you can get four iPhone 16e devices at no cost and four new voice lines for $25/line per month when trading in four eligible devices. T-Mobile is also offering free next day shipping and free activation when pre-ordering the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 16e will launch on Friday, February 28 in 59 countries and regions, and it's available in white or black, with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage capacities. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.