Here Are The Best Carrier Deals You Can Get When Pre-Ordering iPhone 16e Today

by

Apple earlier this week announced the iPhone 16e, and pre-orders for the device went live this morning. As is typical for an iPhone launch, you can already find early discounts and offers from popular cellular carriers, and we've rounded up all of the best deals below.

iPhone 16e FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AT&T

  • iPhone 16e: $5.99 per month with any Unlimited plan, no trade-in required
  • iPhone 16 Pro: Free when trading in an iPhone 13 Pro or later in any condition

$5.99/MONTH
iPhone 16e at AT&T

AT&T's offer has the iPhone 16e at $5.99 per month on any Unlimited plan of your choosing, and you don't need to trade in your old device to get this offer. The carrier is also updating its iPhone 16 offers with the iPhone 16 Pro at no cost when trading in an iPhone 13 Pro or later in any condition.

Verizon

  • iPhone 16e: $5.00 per month after purchase on any plan
  • iPhone 16: Free when adding a new line and available online only
  • iPhone 16 Pro: Free when adding a new line and available online only

$5.00/MONTH
iPhone 16e at Verizon

At Verizon, you can pay $5.00 per month for the 128GB iPhone 16e when you purchase the smartphone on any plan. You'll need to add a new line and pay a one-time activation fee of $35 to see this offer.

Visible

  • iPhone 16e: Get $25 per month in service credits for 24 months
  • iPhone 13: Free when purchasing a year of Visible+

$600 CREDITS
iPhone 16e at Visible

Visible is offering customers a chance to get $25 per month in service credits for 24 months when you purchase the new 128GB iPhone 16e. In total, that represents $600 in savings on the latest iPhone, which covers the cost of the 128GB model.

Visible has a few other iPhone offers running right now, including a free 128GB iPhone 13 when purchasing a year of the Visible+ service. You'll need the code SWEETDEAL to get this offer at checkout.

T-Mobile

  • iPhone 16e: Free when trading in a device on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus/Next, or when trading in/adding a line on Go5G or most plans

FREE WITH TRADE-IN
iPhone 16e at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deal has the iPhone 16e at no cost when you trade in a device on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus or Next, or when trading in and adding a line on Go5G (or most other plans). Depending on your trade-in value, you can get up to $830 off with this offer.

If you want to buy an iPhone 16e for you and your family, you can get four iPhone 16e devices at no cost and four new voice lines for $25/line per month when trading in four eligible devices. T-Mobile is also offering free next day shipping and free activation when pre-ordering the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 16e will launch on Friday, February 28 in 59 countries and regions, and it's available in white or black, with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage capacities. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2025? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Apple iPhone 16e Feature

Apple Announces iPhone 16e With A18 Chip and Apple Intelligence, Pricing Starts at $599

Wednesday February 19, 2025 8:02 am PST by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 16e, its newest entry-level smartphone. The device succeeds the third-generation iPhone SE, which has now been discontinued. The iPhone 16e features a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, up from a 4.7-inch LCD on the iPhone SE. The display has a notch for Face ID, and this means that Apple no longer sells any iPhones with a Touch ID fingerprint button, marking the ...
Read Full Article655 comments
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Aluminum Frame Instead of Titanium Frame

Tuesday February 18, 2025 12:02 pm PST by
Over the years, Apple has switched from an aluminum frame to a stainless steel frame to a titanium frame for its highest-end iPhones. And now, it has been rumored that Apple will go back to using aluminum for three out of four iPhone 17 models. In an investor note with research firm GF Securities, obtained by MacRumors this week, Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu said the iPhone 17, iPhone...
Read Full Article174 comments
iPhone 17 Roundup Feature 2

iPhone Design to Change 'Significantly' This Year

Monday February 17, 2025 7:09 am PST by
Apple is set to "significantly change" the iPhone's design language later this year, according to a Weibo leaker. In a new post, the user known "Digital Chat Station" said that the iPhone's design is "starting to change significantly" this year. The "iPhone 17 Air" reportedly features a "horizontal, bar-shaped" design on the rear, likely referring to an elongated camera bump. On the other...
Read Full Article241 comments
apple launch feb 2025 alt

Here Are the New Apple Products We're Still Expecting This Spring

Thursday February 20, 2025 5:06 am PST by
Now that Apple has announced its new more affordable iPhone 16e, our thoughts turn to what else we are expecting from the company this spring. There are three product categories that we are definitely expecting to get upgraded before spring has ended. Keep reading to learn what they are. If we're lucky, Apple might make a surprise announcement about a completely new product category. M4...
Read Full Article59 comments
apple launch feb 2025

Tim Cook Teases an 'Apple Launch' Next Wednesday

Thursday February 13, 2025 8:07 am PST by
In a social media post today, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased an upcoming "launch" of some kind scheduled for Wednesday, February 19. "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family," he said, with an #AppleLaunch hashtag. The post includes a short video with an animated Apple logo inside a circle. Cook did not provide an exact time for the launch, or share any other specific details, so...
Read Full Article286 comments
Generic iOS 18

Here's When Apple Will Release iOS 18.4

Wednesday February 19, 2025 11:38 am PST by
Following the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple updated its iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia pages to give a narrower timeline on when the next updates are set to launch. All three pages now state that new Apple Intelligence features and languages will launch in early April, an update from the more broader April timeframe that Apple provided before. The next major point updates will be iOS ...
Read Full Article46 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.4 Coming Next Week With These New Features for Your iPhone

Friday February 14, 2025 6:18 am PST by
The first iOS 18.4 beta for iPhones should be just around the corner, and the update is expected to include many new features and changes. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the iOS 18.4 beta to be released by next week. Below, we outline what to expect from iOS 18.4 so far. Apple Intelligence for Siri Siri is expected to get several enhancements powered by Apple Intelligence on iOS...
Read Full Article
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

Two of Apple's Oldest Products Are Finally Getting Updated This Year

Friday February 14, 2025 6:03 am PST by
Apple released the HomePod mini in November 2020, followed by the AirTag in May 2021, and both still remain first-generation products. Fortunately, rumors suggest that both the HomePod mini and the AirTag will finally be updated at some point this year. Below, we recap rumors about the HomePod mini 2 and AirTag 2. HomePod mini 2 In January 2025, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple is ...
Read Full Article