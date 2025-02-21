Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Sequoia 15.4

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.4 update to developers, with the new update coming a month after Apple released ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3.



Registered developers can opt-in to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. An Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

It's not yet clear what's included in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4, but the update is expected to feature new emoji characters and Apple Intelligence in additional languages. When we learn what's new in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4, we'll update this article.

macOS 15.4 is set to be released in April.