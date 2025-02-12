Woot's New Sale Introduces Big Savings on Earbuds and Headphones From Beats, JBL, and More

Woot today introduced a new sale on earbuds and headphones, including solid discounts on a few Beats products. Every accessory in this sale is in new condition, and all of the Beats headphones come with a one year Apple/Beats manufacturer limited warranty.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the Beats Studio Buds+ for $99.99 during this event, down from $169.95. Woot also has the Beats Fit Pro on sale for $129.95, down from $199.95, and both of these deals represent all-time low prices on each accessory.

Other brands in the sale include Samsung, Skullcandy, LG, JBL, Google, Bowers and Wilkins, Sennheiser, and more. Woot says that this event will run through February 19, or until stock sells out, so be sure to check out the sale soon if you're interested.



