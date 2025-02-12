WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Add Instagram Links to Profiles

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to link their social media accounts to their WhatsApp profile, according to findings in the latest iOS beta version of the app (via WABetaInfo).



Based on the beta's current state, the upcoming feature adds a dedicated section within WhatsApp's Account settings where users can input links to their social media profiles. The beta currently only supports Instagram integration, but other Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Threads are expected to be included in the official update.

Any social media links are displayed on a user's WhatsApp profile alongside existing information such as their name, phone number, and "About" section. According to the report, WhatsApp will use privacy controls similar to those already available for profile photos, allowing users to manage who can see their linked social media profiles.

Business accounts on WhatsApp can already display social media links after completing an authentication process, so it's likely WhatsApp will introduce similar authentication requirements before the feature's public release, which could arrive in a matter of weeks, if past beta features are anything to go by.