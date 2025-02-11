Get Apple's 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air for Just $749 During Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale
Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale kicked off yesterday, and we've already covered all of the iPad discounts you can find during the event. Today, we're focusing on MacBook Air deals, including a new all-time low price on the M2 model.
You can get the 16GB RAM/256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $749.00 if you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, down from $999.00. Everyone else can purchase the computer at the typical $799.00 discount price, and you can find that price matched at Amazon.
Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total members only.
In regards to the M3 MacBook Air, prices start at $899.00 for the M3 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD, down from $1,099.00, and also include both 512GB models at both Amazon and Best Buy. If you're shopping for the bigger MacBook Air, prices start at $1,099.00 for the M3 15-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD, down from $1,299.00, and reach up to $200 off for both 512GB models.
M3 13-inch MacBook Air
M3 15-inch MacBook Air
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
