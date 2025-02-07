Did You Know iPhones Can Measure a Person's Height? Here's How
iPhones equipped with a LiDAR Scanner have a useful trick: they can be used to measure a person's height. In order to take advantage of this feature, you will need an iPhone Pro or Pro Max model released in 2020 or later.
Below, we outline how to measure a person's height with an iPhone.
How to Measure
The ability to measure a person's height is built into Apple's pre-installed Measure app.
- Open the Measure app on a compatible iPhone (see list below).
- Make sure the person is visible on your iPhone's screen from head to toe.
- Wait a moment, and a line should appear at the top of the person's head with their height measurement.
- To take a photo of the measurement, tap the shutter button (filled-in white circle) in the bottom-right corner of the app.
- To save the photo, tap the screenshot in the bottom-left corner of the screen, tap Done at the top, and tap Save to Photos.
Tips
- The app measures a person's height from the ground to the top of their head or hair. However, if the person is wearing a hat, the height measurement will be from the ground to the top of the hat.
- You can also measure a person's seated height.
- You can switch between imperial (feet and inches) and metric (centimeters) in the Settings app under Measure → Measure Units.
Here are some additional tips from Apple's website:
- Make sure that you're in a place with good lighting.
- Avoid dark backgrounds and reflective surfaces.
- Check that the person you're measuring has nothing covering their face or head, like a face mask or sunglasses.
- Try to step back from the person you're measuring. You might be standing too close.
Compatible iPhones
The feature requires an iPhone with a LiDAR Scanner next to the rear camera. This sensor is typically used for augmented reality purposes, but its ability to measure a person's height is a useful bonus that many people don't know about.
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
The feature is not available on any other iPhone models.
