Did You Know iPhones Can Measure a Person's Height? Here's How

iPhones equipped with a LiDAR Scanner have a useful trick: they can be used to measure a person's height. In order to take advantage of this feature, you will need an iPhone Pro or Pro Max model released in 2020 or later.



Below, we outline how to measure a person's height with an iPhone.



How to Measure

The ability to measure a person's height is built into Apple's pre-installed Measure app.



Open the Measure app on a compatible iPhone (see list below). Make sure the person is visible on your iPhone's screen from head to toe. Wait a moment, and a line should appear at the top of the person's head with their height measurement. To take a photo of the measurement, tap the shutter button (filled-in white circle) in the bottom-right corner of the app. To save the photo, tap the screenshot in the bottom-left corner of the screen, tap Done at the top, and tap Save to Photos.

Tips

The app measures a person's height from the ground to the top of their head or hair. However, if the person is wearing a hat, the height measurement will be from the ground to the top of the hat.

You can also measure a person's seated height.

You can switch between imperial (feet and inches) and metric (centimeters) in the Settings app under Measure → Measure Units.

Here are some additional tips from Apple's website:



Make sure that you're in a place with good lighting.

Avoid dark backgrounds and reflective surfaces.

Check that the person you're measuring has nothing covering their face or head, like a face mask or sunglasses.

Try to step back from the person you're measuring. You might be standing too close.

Compatible iPhones

The feature requires an iPhone with a LiDAR Scanner next to the rear camera. This sensor is typically used for augmented reality purposes, but its ability to measure a person's height is a useful bonus that many people don't know about.



iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The feature is not available on any other iPhone models.