Google Launches New Versions of Gemini, Including 'Thinking' Model

Google today announced updates to Gemini, the company's AI product that competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Apple Intelligence.



Starting today, Gemini app users can access Google's 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model, which is trained to break down prompts into a series of steps to improve its reasoning capabilities. The new model shows its reasoning process, giving users insight into why it responds the way that it does.

There is a version of 2.0 Flash Thinking that is able to interact with apps that include YouTube, Search, and Google Maps, with Google working to determine how the new reasoning capabilities can help users do more with Google apps.

An experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Pro is also now available, and Google says it is the best model yet for coding performance and answering complex prompts. Gemini 2.0 Pro is available in Google AI Studio, Vertex AI, and the Gemini app for Gemini Advanced subscribers.

A Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite model is available for Google AI Studio as well, and Google says that it is the most cost-efficient model to date.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental and 2.0 Pro Experimental are rolling out to the Gemini web and mobile app. They can be selected in the Gemini dropdown menu when interacting with the AI.