Apple Highlights Hearing Health Issues Leading Up to Super Bowl LIX

Apple and the University of Michigan have released new results from the Apple Hearing Study highlighting the increase in noise levels seen around recent Super Bowl games. The results come just ahead of Super Bowl LIX taking place in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.



Based on data collected from over 115,000 users via the Noise app on Apple Watch in the Apple Hearing Study, researchers found that study partipicants were exposed to noise levels about 1.5 to 3 decibels higher over the past four Super Bowl games compared to the following Sundays.

While the study's authors note that a 3 dB increase may be "barely noticeable," given the logarithmic nature of the decibel scale it equates to up to a doubling of sound energy that can be detrimental to hearing health.



Noise levels were significantly higher for users in states where the Super Bowl was played and whose teams participated in the game each year, compared to those in other states, likely representing a higher number of users in those states gathering for the game, potentially in larger groups and louder environments.

Alongside the results, Apple has highlighted some of the hearing health features offered through the company's devices, including the Noise app on Apple Watch that can alert you to high environmental sound levels and the Hearing Protection feature of AirPods Pro 2 that can reduce your sound exposure in loud environments.