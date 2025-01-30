Apple Continues to Be the World's Most Admired Company

Apple has been ranked as Fortune's Most Admired Company for the 18th consecutive year.



The Fortune rankings are based on a survey of 3,380 business leaders across a range of industries, who assess companies on nine criteria, including innovation, investment value, social responsibility, and the ability to attract talent. Apple once again secured the top spot, followed by Microsoft and Amazon, both of which have consistently ranked among the top three in recent years.

The 2025 rankings highlight the continued dominance of the technology sector, most notably with Nvidia making a significant rise to fourth place for the first time, driven by its growing influence in artificial intelligence and GPU development. The company has benefited considerably from the explosive growth of AI, with its chips serving as the backbone for generative AI models developed by OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

While technology companies continue to dominate the upper ranks, other industries remain well represented, with Berkshire Hathaway, Costco, and JPMorgan Chase rounding out the top seven. Meanwhile, ServiceNow, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Novo Nordisk made their debuts in the top 50. Another notable trend in this year's Fortune rankings is the increasing consolidation of American corporations at the top, with all ten of the most admired companies based in the U.S. for the second year in a row.