50 iPhone Features Apple Added to iOS 18 Since September

Since iOS 18 was released in September 2024, Apple has introduced an unprecedented number of new features and improvements across several point updates. With iOS 18.1, 18.2, and 18.3, users have seen a host of tweaks and changes designed to enhance everything from the Mail app to Camera Control on the iPhone 16.



Below, we've listed 50 of the features and changes that have been rolled out through these recent updates. Keep reading to see if you picked up on them all. You can make sure your iPhone is running the latest iOS 18.3 update by going to Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update.



Reset Your Control Center



With iOS 18, Apple made the Control Center thoroughly customizable, but there's no way to roll back your changes if things get messy. Fortunately, iOS 18.1 introduced a simple way to start fresh. In Settings ➝ Control Center, you'll find an option to reset your Control Center to its default layout. This feature is perfect if you've made too many customizations and want to return to a clean slate without manually rearranging everything.



Share AirTag Location With Trusted Friend or Airline



In iOS 18.2 and later, Find My has a new option to Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person" that can help you locate something that you've misplaced. Choosing the Share Item Location option creates a link that lets someone view the location of a lost item when they open the link.

The link can be opened on a non-Apple device, so an iPhone or Mac is not required to provide someone with your item's location. Links expire after a week or when you're reunited with your lost item. More than 15 airlines offer the feature, which is integrated into each airline's customer service process for locating mishandled or delayed baggage, according to Apple. In addition to items equipped with an AirTag, the feature also works with third-party accessories and item trackers that support the Find My network.



Get Details About Places



On iPhone 16 models, Visual Intelligence became available as of iOS 18.2. If you're out somewhere and want to get more information about a restaurant or a retail store, click and hold Camera Control, and then click Camera Control again to take a photo or tap the name of the location at the top of the display. From there, you can see the hours when the business is open, place an oder for delivery at relevant locations, view the menu, view offered services, make a reservation, call the business, or visit the location's website.



More Control Center Buttons



Apple in iOS 18.1 introduced new individual toggles for Satellite and AirDrop in the Control Center, allowing users to add them as separate buttons to their Control Center configurations for the first time. Previously, both features were only available through the combined Connectivity control.



Require Screen On for Camera Control



On iPhone 16 models, under "Display & Brightness" in the Settings app, iOS 18.2 added a Camera Control toggle called Require Screen On. When enabled, this setting requires that your iPhone screen is illuminated before a press of the Camera Control button will open the Camera app or a compatible third-party camera app. It's a handy option if you find yourself pressing the button accidentally.



Add an Event to Calendar From a Poster or Flyer



For iPhone 16 models, iOS 18.3 added Visual Intelligence support for adding events to the Calendar app. After installing the software on an iPhone 16, long press the Camera Control button to activate ‌Visual Intelligence‌ when viewing a poster or a flyer, and you will be given the option to add an event to the Calendar app.



Take Selfies With Camera Control



Camera Control got a selfie upgrade in iOS 18.1. Now you can switch to the front-facing camera without touching your screen. Simply open the Camera app with a press of the Camera Control button, then swipe on the button to cycle through lens options. Look for the person icon at the top to activate the selfie camera, making it easier to capture that perfect self-portrait.



Lock Auto Exposure and Auto Focus



In iOS 18.2 and later, you can now lock the camera's auto focus and auto exposure settings by applying light pressure on the Camera Control button on iPhone 16 models. The lock remains active until you release your finger from the button. Enabling the feature involves navigating to Settings ➝ Camera ➝ Camera Control and toggling on the AE/AF Lock option.



Share ‌Apple Music‌ Songs on TikTok



In iOS 18.1 and later, Apple Music has an option to share ‌Apple Music‌ songs directly on TikTok. To do so, tap on Share Song and then choose TikTok from the list of apps.



Easily Identify Plants and Animals



For iPhone 16 models, Apple's iOS 18.3 update added a feature for easily identifying plants and animals with ‌Visual Intelligence‌. You may be familiar with a similar feature in the Photos app that provides insight into plants, animals, and insects when viewing additional image information. Well, with iOS 18.3 installed, you'll be able to reveal these details with Camera Control's Visual Intelligence option, but in real time.



View Video Fullscreen in Photos



When iOS 18 was released in September, it brought a major redesign to the Photos app on the iPhone, but some of the updates received mixed feedback. After announcing iOS 18, Apple made adjustments to the app in its first two point updates. If you use it now, you'll see the video player has been updated to occupy more screen space, removing the thick borders seen in earlier iOS 18 versions. Now, videos display in full screen without needing a tap to expand them.



Sleep Apnea Detection



iOS 18.1 added support for sleep apnea detection and breathing disturbances readings on Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. You can enable sleep apnea alerts in the Health app by searching for Breathing Disturbances. Notifications won't be sent until the Apple Watch has gathered at least 10 days of data, with analysis occurring every 30 days. Note that data collection for sleep apnea and breathing disturbances only begins after the update is installed and alerts are activated.



iPhone Mirroring With Hotspot



With iOS 18.2, Apple changed the way iPhone Mirroring works so that you can use it even while your iPhone's hotspot connection is shared with your Mac. Previously, connecting your Mac through Personal Hotspot prevented the use of iPhone Mirroring.



Search Google for On-Camera Items



With Visual Intelligence introduced for iPhone 16 models in iOS 18.2, you can take a picture of any item that you see and tap on the "Search" option to use Google Image Search to find it on the web. Turns out it can be pretty useful for locating items that you might want to buy.



Proofread Your Text



Embarrassing typos could be a thing of the past. Introduced in iOS 18.1, Apple's new Writing Tools feature includes a powerful proofreading function. It not only checks for spelling and grammar errors but also suggests improvements in word choice and sentence structure. You can accept all suggestions with a single tap or review them one by one, complete with explanations.



Track Safari Download Progress



iOS 18.2 introduced the ability to track your Safari downloads outside of the app, making the process of keeping tabs on a download more effortless and immediate. You can keep an eye on download progress right from your iPhone's Lock Screen. On iPhone 14 Pro models and newer, it also appears in the Dynamic Island.



Rewrite Your Text



Need to change the tone of your message? The new Rewrite tool is capable of doing just that. Whether you want your text to sound more friendly, professional, or concise, this iOS 18.1 feature can adjust your writing style without altering the core content. It's like having a personal editor at your fingertips, helping you communicate more effectively in any situation.



Safari Website Data Options



With iOS 18.2, Apple added a new section to the Settings app for managing website data and history, with options for Clear History and Website Data. The Website Data section includes options for exporting data from Safari and importing data from another app into Safari. In iOS 18.2, Apple also added new background images for customizing the Safari start page.



Adjust Media Volume on Lock Screen



Prior to 2022, the volume slider was a familiar presence on the Lock Screen whenever media was playing. When Apple released iOS 16, however, it removed the control without explaining the reason, much to the dismay of many users.

Thankfully, Apple brought the control back as an option in iOS 18.2. You'll find a toggle in Settings ➝ Accessibility ➝ Audio & Visual, labeled "Always Show Volume Control". Enable the switch, and you'll be able to adjust volume from the Lock Screen without having to unlock your ‌iPhone‌ or use the physical volume buttons.



Summarize Long Emails



If you frequently suffer from inbox overload, this should feature introduced in iOS 18.1 should be a welcome one. When you receive a lengthy email, you'll see a "Summarize" button that lets Apple Intelligence create a concise overview. Choose from options like a brief paragraph, key points, or even a bulleted list. This tool makes it easier to quickly grasp the essence of important messages without reading every word. Plus, your inbox displays a brief AI-generated summary instead of the first few lines of each email, helping you prioritize your responses more efficiently.



Reboot Security Feature Extended



With iOS 18, Apple introduced a feature that caused the iPhone to reboot every three days. "Inactivity Reboot" is designed to automatically reboot an iPhone if it remains locked and unused for a specified period, which makes it more difficult to break into with the forensic tools used by law enforcement and others, such as bad actors. A 7-day inactivity reboot functionality was initially introduced in ‌iOS 18‌, but the timer was shortened to three days with the launch of iOS 18.1.



Summarize and Read Text Aloud on Camera



With the addition of Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16 models, iOS 18.2 made it possible to take a photo of text and choose a "Summarize" option to get a summary of what's written. Whenever you take a Camera Control image of text, there's also an option to hear it read aloud. To use this, just tap the "Read Aloud" button at the bottom of the display, and Siri will read it out loud in your selected ‌Siri‌ voice.



Play Daily Sudoku Puzzles



With iOS 18.2, Apple News+ subscribers in the U.S. gained access to daily sudoku puzzles, offering easy, moderate, and challenging difficulty levels. A scoreboard keeps track of your sudoku statistics, including the total number of puzzles solved and your fastest completion times for each difficulty level. This addition is the fourth puzzle game available with an Apple News+ subscription, joining Crossword, Crossword Mini, and Quartiles.



Answer Apple Product Questions



Your iPhone became a knowledgeable Apple expert from the moment you installed iOS 18.1. Siri can tap into a vast database of product information, helping you understand device features, locate settings, and even provide tutorials on how to complete tasks. It's like having Apple Support built right into your device, available whenever you need it.



Easily Manage Default Apps



iOS 18.2 added a new "Default Apps" section that can be found in the Settings app, which can be used to manage your default apps for the iPhone. This is a feature that Apple promised would be coming to the European Union, but later decided to make it available worldwide.

US users can access the Default App interface to choose their preferred Email, Call Filtering, Browser, and Passwords, and Keyboards. EU users should have more options for choosing non-Apple apps as their default, as they are able to delete core apps like Messages, App Store, Safari, Camera, and Photos.



Offer Smart Replies to Emails and Messages



Communication got a boost with Smart Reply, introduced in iOS 18.1. When you receive an email or message, your iPhone will analyze the content and suggest contextually relevant responses. These quick-tap options make it easy to reply promptly and appropriately, saving you time and effort in your daily correspondence.



Adjust Camera Control Double-Click Speed



From iOS 18.2, a new option in Settings ➝ Accessibility ➝ Camera Control allows you to adjust the double-click speed for the Camera Control button. The available options are Default, Slow, and Slower. The settings are added alongside existing options to adjust the speed of the double light press and the force of the light press.



Summarize Multiple Message Notifications



In iOS 18.1, Apple debuted notification summaries. The feature summarizes multiple message notifications on your Lock Screen, giving you a quick overview without the need to open the app. The feature aims to help you stay on top of conversations without getting overwhelmed by notification overload. After controversy over misleading summarized news headlines, Apple in iOS 18.3 rolled back the feature's support for apps in the News and Entertainment category. Apple also tweaked notification summaries so that they appear in italicized text, with the aim of making them easier to differentiate visually compared to regular notifications.



Categorize Emails in Mail



In iOS 18.2, Apple introduced an updated version of the Mail app for built-in categorization. Mail Categories effectively organize your incoming emails into distinct sections for easier navigation.

Important emails are grouped in a "Primary" category, while other types are categorized into three additional sections. The "Transactions" section streamlines access to receipts, orders, and shipping information, allowing you to quickly locate your purchases. Meanwhile, the "Updates" section gathers newsletters, appointment reminders, and various subscription emails, keeping you informed. Lastly, the "Promotions" category highlights special offers and promotional messages, to make sure you don’t miss out on any deals.



Manage Notification Summaries More Easily



Apple Intelligence‌‌ notification summaries are designed to group multiple notifications from the same app together, providing a one-sentence overview of the content. In iOS 18.3, Apple made it easier to manage individual app settings for notification summaries directly from your iPhone's Lock Screen. A quick swipe leftwards across a summarized notification reveals a new option to turn off summaries for the related app. You can reinstate summaries for the app in question anytime by toggling the associated switch in Settings ➝ Notifications ➝ Summarize Notifications.



Create Memory Movies From a Short Description



Relive your favorite moments with ease using the new Memory Movie feature that Apple debuted in iOS 18.1. Simply provide a description like "My cat in 2024" or "Orlando in the summer," and your iPhone will automatically select relevant photos and choose appropriate music. You can further customize the mood and add specific scenes, turning your memories into beautiful short films with minimal effort.



Generate Images Using Prompts



Image Playground was introduced with iOS 18.2 and is a totally new app designed to help you create images based on your ideas. Similar to ChatGPT, you can generate images by providing a prompt, and Apple offers suggested categories like themes, locations, and costumes to inspire your creativity. The app specializes in stylized content, meaning the generated images won't be realistic, but can choose from Animation and Illustration styles.

Additionally, you can include likenesses of friends and family by pulling images directly from your Photos app. While Image Playground functions as a standalone app, it can also be integrated into apps like Notes and Messages and added to third-party applications.



Remove Unwanted Objects From Photos



In iOS 18.1 and later, you can perfect your photos with Apple's Clean Up tool. This feature allows you to easily remove unwanted objects from your images. Whether it's a photobomber or a distracting element in the background, you can now tap, circle, or brush over the object to make it disappear. The tool is smart enough to preserve important elements, ensuring your main subjects remain intact.



Get an iPhone Charge Time Estimate



In iOS 18.2 and later, you can get notified about how long it will take your iPhone to reach a specific charge level. This builds upon iOS 18's existing battery health capabilities, which include options to limit maximum charging to 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95% to help preserve long-term battery health. iOS 18 also alerts users when their iPhone is being charged with a slower-than-optimal charger.



Summarize Your Audio Transcripts



Turn long recordings into digestible content with the transcription feature added in iOS 18.1. When you record audio in apps like Notes, your iPhone can provide a transcript along with a summary. This is particularly useful for capturing and distilling information from lectures, meetings, or interviews, making it easier to review and share key points.



Create Custom Emoji Characters



Genmoji are akin to traditional emojis but offer enhanced functionality. With the feature enabled in iOS 18.2, you can create virtually any emoji you desire, freeing you from the limitations of the standard emoji set.

While they function like emojis on Apple devices, they are not encoded characters from the Unicode Consortium. Instead, Apple developed a unique API for Genmoji, ensuring they display correctly in any application that supports rich text. You can generate a Genmoji by providing a description of your desired design, and you even have the option to create Genmoji that resemble individuals from your Photos library.



Reduce Your Interruptions



Take control of your notifications with the new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode. This intelligent feature, added in iOS 18.1, filters your alerts and shows you only the most important notifications that require immediate attention. It should come in handy for when you need to concentrate but don't want to miss crucial information.



Query ChatGPT via Siri



Apple has collaborated with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into the iPhone. Introduced in iOS 18.2, the partnership allows Siri to handle complex requests by referring them to ChatGPT, such as generating images or creating text from scratch. With the Writing Tools feature, ChatGPT can produce and illustrate original content, expanding its capabilities beyond what Siri can currently offer.

For instance, you can open a lengthy PDF and ask Siri to summarize information on a specific topic; Siri can then pass this request to ChatGPT to generate a comprehensive summary. Apple envisions Siri as a facilitator for AI models and tools, optimizing available resources to provide you with answers without the need to switch between multiple apps.



Record Your Phone Calls



iOS 18.1 introduced Phone call recording. During a call, you'll see a record button in the upper left corner of the display. Tap it, and after notifying all participants, the call will be recorded. These recordings are stored in the Notes app, where you can access transcripts and AI-generated summaries, making it easy to review important conversations.



View ChatGPT Limits



As part of Apple's collab with OpenAI, iPhone users running iOS 18.2 and later can access ChatGPT for free but are limited to a small number of requests using the latest ChatGPT-4 turbo engine and a limited number of DALL-E 3 image generations. To that extent, the Apple Intelligence & Siri section in Settings displays ChatGPT limits for free users, but it also provides an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan. Once these limits are reached, access reverts to a more basic version of ChatGPT, which is less costly for OpenAI to maintain. Full access requires a ChatGPT Plus subscription, priced at $19.99 per month.



Summarize Web Articles



Getting the gist of a long article is easier with this iOS 18.1 Safari improvement. When using Reader Mode, you can tap a button to have Apple Intelligence summarize the article for you. This feature quickly distills the main points, allowing you to grasp the essence of the content without reading every word.



Generate Apple Intelligence Reports



If you're curious about how Apple Intelligence is working on your device, iOS 18.1 added transparency through the Apple Intelligence Report. Found in the Privacy & Security section of the Settings app, this feature allows you to export your Apple Intelligence data. It requires Face ID authentication, ensuring your privacy is protected while providing insight into how AI is enhancing your iPhone experience.



More Options in Writing Tools



With successive point updates, Apple upgraded the Writing Tools feature to include options for more open-ended modifications. In iOS 18.1, Writing Tools can only adjust the tone to friendly, professional, or a simplified version. However, in iOS 18.2, users can specify the desired tone or content changes, such as incorporating more action words or transforming an email into a poem.



Search Apple Music and Apple TV in Natural Language



Apple in iOS 18.2 introduced a natural language search feature for Apple Music and Apple TV, making it easier to find what you're looking for. In the Apple TV app, you can use casual phrases to search for movies and shows. For example, you can type "family-friendly movies," "thrillers set in space," "movies starring Ryan Gosling," or "feel-good comedies" to get tailored results.

The Apple Music app offers similar functionality, letting you search for songs and playlists by mood, genre, or activity. Try searches like "upbeat workout songs," "romantic ballads," "90s pop hits," or "songs to dance to" to quickly discover music that fits your vibe.



Test Your Hearing With AirPods Pro



iOS 18.2 and later brought the AirPods Pro 2 hearing test feature to several more countries, including Cyprus, Czechia, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. This feature initially launched in the U.S. and just a few other countries with iOS 18.1.

The hearing test takes about five minutes and helps adults determine if they might have hearing loss by assessing their ability to hear various sound frequencies. Once the test is complete, users receive a classification of their hearing and suggestions for next steps. For more details, Apple provides a support document explaining the feature in depth.



Send Screen Content to ChatGPT



In iOS 18.2 and later, you can ask ChatGPT a question about something on your screen, and Siri will offer to send a screenshot of it to ChatGPT or the full content as a file if it's a long document. You can use the Copy button at the top-right of the scrollable response window to copy the output to your clipboard. Alternatively, you can save useful responses by invoking Siri and saying "Save this to my notes," which gives you a searchable archive of your conversations in Notes that persists after they end. This is especially useful if you aren't logged into ChatGPT and can't refer back to your account to see your chat history.



Perform Repeating Operations in Calculator



Apple used its iOS 18.3 update as a chance to bring repeating operations back to the Calculator app. When you tap the equals sign twice, the app will now repeat the last mathematical operation. For example, if you tap in 10x10 and tap the equals sign to get a 100 result, if you hit equals again, it will multiply 100x10, and will continue multiplying by 10 every time you tap the equals symbol. It's a small but meaningful change that should make it easier to calculate compound interest.



Limit iPhone's Speaker Volume



A feature introduced in iOS 18.2 lets you cap the maximum volume of your device's built-in speaker. It should be particularly useful if you're a parent or guardian and share your device with children, but it's also handy if you frequently find yourself in situations where sudden loud audio could be disruptive. The new "Limit Maximum Volume" option can be found in the Sound & Haptics section of the Settings app, under the "Volume Limit" section.



Layer Voice Memo Recordings



iOS 18.2 added layered Voice Memos recordings to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, making it easier for musicians to flesh out song ideas and experiment with new ideas. Users can layer a vocal track on top of an existing instrumental recording, with no headphones needed. Instrumental compositions can be played through the iPhone's speaker while vocals are recorded at the same time using the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ microphones. Apple says that this feature is powered by the A18 Pro chip and uses advanced processing and machine learning to isolate the vocal recording.



Battery Health Support for Third-Party Batteries



In iOS 18.1, Apple began allowing iPhones to display battery health information for non-Apple batteries. Previously, when a third-party battery was installed, users would encounter a message indicating that the battery’s authenticity couldn't be verified, and the Battery Health feature would be disabled. But in iOS 18.1 and later, iPhones now provide battery health metrics for aftermarket batteries, accompanied by a notification stating that the data may not be entirely accurate due to the use of a non-genuine battery.