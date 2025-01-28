Amazon's New iPad Sale Has Up to $300 Off M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, and iPad Mini 7

Today we're tracking a few iPad discounts on Amazon, including the new iPad mini 7, M2 iPad Air, and M4 iPad Pro. These deals include multiple all-time low prices on Apple's tablets, matching the prices we tracked over the holiday season in many cases.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iPad Mini 7

Amazon this week is providing record low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Best Buy is also matching every one of these deals, and in some cases it has better delivery estimates.

M2 iPad Air

Amazon has nearly every model of Apple's M2 iPad Air on sale this week at $100 off, all of which are matching the record low prices for each tablet. You'll also find Best Buy matching these discounts, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus/Total member to get the deals.

11-inch iPad Air

13-inch iPad Air

M4 iPad Pro

Similar to the iPad Air tablets, both Amazon and Best Buy are providing record low prices on Apple's M4 iPad Pro this week. For the 11-inch models, on Amazon you'll need to clip an on-page coupon to see the final sale price, and on Best Buy you'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus/Total member.

The same stipulations don't apply to 13-inch models, which are available without coupons or the need of a membership. Every price listed below is the match of an all-time low price on each iPad Pro model.

11-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

13-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

